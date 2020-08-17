The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce is promoting the use of masks while visiting Sooke businesses during the pandemic with their “Help Wanted” posters. (Courtesy of Sooke Chamber of Commerce)

Sooke Chamber of Commerce launches mask-wearing initiative

Posters to appear in windows of several Sooke businesses

Have you ever seen an owl, otter or cougar wearing a mask?

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce is using a creative poster to help spread the word to encourage the use of masks in local businesses. In bold red lettering, ‘Help Wanted’ is the first thing on the poster that many passersby might spot in local storefront windows.

At closer look, the poster reveals that help is wanted ‘in the fight against COVID-19’ with a wild animal wearing a mask that covers its mouth and nose.

“We can’t control how and when COVID-19 comes to Sooke, but we can control what happens when it gets here,” stated the Sooke Art Bombers, collaborators on the project.

“Stopping community spread will make the difference between having a functioning economy or ending up in lockdown … let’s not regret that we didn’t encourage mask-wearing early enough.”

The posters were created in part by the Sooke Art Bombers and local artist Jeannine Saylor, who contributed the photos of the animals.

The chamber pointed out in a release to avoid judging those who don’t wear masks, as they may have medical or other reasons.

READ MORE: Sooke’s Chamber of Commerce’s shop local initiative to help small business and community

ALSO READ: Sooke council approves new funding for chamber of commerce

Coronavirus

