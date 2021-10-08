Sooke cliffside suite among Millionaire Lottery prizes

SookePoint Ocean Cottage features two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus the package includes a 2021 BMW x3 xDrive 30i and $1.85 million in cash. (Courtesy Millionaire Lottery)

A home perched cliffside overlooking the Salish Sea in Sooke is among the prize packages in the 2021 Millionaire Lottery.

The prize package including unit 81B, at Moonlight Bay Ocean Cottage, 1000 Sooke Point Pl., is worth more than $2.9 million. The 1,041 square foot home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus the package includes a 2021 BMW x3 xDrive 30i and $1.85 million cash.

The lottery supports Vancouver General Hospital and University of B.C. Hospital Foundation with money raised funding innovative research, advancing specialized adult health care, and purchasing critical medical equipment at VGC, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute. The initiative has raised $69 million for VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

“Our lotteries provide flexible funding that can be deployed where support is needed most and have an immediate impact on patient care. Funds from our Millionaire lottery are used to support cutting-edge research, technology and equipment across Vancouver Coastal Health which cares for more than 1.25 million British Columbians each year,” said Angela Chapman, foundation president and CEO.

The Sooke prize is among nine that include home packages valued $2.9 to $3 million in south Surrey; North Vancouver, Courtenay, Vancouver; White Rock and Kelowna. The ninth prize is $2.7 million in tax-free cash.

Due to provincial health protocols in place the grand prize luxury homes are not open to the public. Visit www.millionairelottery.com to view the prize homes online and to purchase tickets.

Tickets are 2 for $100, 5 for $175, 10 for $300 and 25 for $600. An early bird draw will see 50 winners receive $1,000 cash each, and one winner select from a 2021 Audi e-tron Progressiv Quattro & a 2021 Tesla Model 3; private jet experience from CWT Vacations plus $20,000 cash; or $125,000 cash.

Tickets are on sale until midnight, Jan. 13, 2022 or until tickets sell out.

Purchase tickets and take a peak at the homes online at millionairelottery.com.

