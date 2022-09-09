Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra Choir seeks new music-makers

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra Choir is looking for new voices. (Contributed - Stewart Jack)

An opportunity to share your voice with the community is much easier than you imagine.

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus, which began rehearsals on Sept. 10 for this season’s performances, is looking for people over the age of 16 to join the group.

“We are a community choir, with members from Victoria and the West Shore that sings choral-orchestral music in collaboration with the Sooke Philharmonic,” said SPC administrative assistant Sharon Johnson. “Singing in a community choir like the SPC is a great way to meet new people, challenge yourself musically, improve your vocal technique and perform a wide range of classical choral repertoire.”

The Sooke Philharmonic community has been making music on the West Shore and in Sooke since 1997.

There is no audition or participation fee, but singers are encouraged to join the Sooke Philharmonic Society for a minimum donation of $25 a year.

The chorus performs two programs each season under the direction of chorus master and conductor Nicholas Fairbank, with Handel’s Messiah slated for December performances, and Haydn’s oratorio, The Creation, scheduled for next May.

Rehearsals, held on Saturday mornings, alternate between Holy Trinity Church in Sooke and St. Mary’s Church in Metchosin.

If you are interested in joining or learning more, contact Lynda Rose at sookerose@shaw.ca, or Fairbank at info@fairbankmusic.ca. Additional information is also available at www.sookephil.ca.

READ: Sooke family rocked by tragic losses of father and daughter within 2-week span



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

MusicSookeWest Shore