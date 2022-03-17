Sooke is not participating in this year’s Communities in Bloom program. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke is not participating in this year’s Communities in Bloom program. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke pulls out of Communities in Bloom provincial competition

‘It’s a year to take a pause for applause,’ mayor says; Sooke has won six of the last nine years

The District of Sooke will not compete in this year’s Communities in Bloom (CIB) competition.

Despite the program’s success in Sooke – the town has won the competition’s top provincial honour six times in the last nine years – CIB puts a strain on district resources.

“Retaining this five-bloom status requires a significant amount of staff time from administration, corporate services, communications, and parks and environmental services to plan and host the event,” a staff report to district council stated. “In 2019, we worked with a consultant to develop the profile books and albums, but that process also required staff input to advise of the local government contributions to each of the CIB categories.”

RELATED: Sooke will bud but not bloom in provincial competition

Sooke council pulled back on its commitment to CIB last year when it registered in the non-competitive Friends category.

Mayor Maja Tait said while CIB is a valuable program for the municipality, it is unfair to put additional pressure on staff with two major facilities –the SEAPARC multi-sport box and Pond’s Park dog park – opening this year, as well as ongoing challenges related to the COVID pandemic.

“It’s a year to pause for applause and acknowledge the work that has taken place,” she said.

Staff gave council three options to consider for this year’s competition: identify a community organization willing to assume the duties related to CIB and support it with a grant; direct staff to allocate time to host the event, or not to participate.

Several councillors favoured launching a committee for next year’s program. The deadline for the 2022 program registration is March 13, with judging taking place in mid-July.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gardeningSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Local Hero Awards 2022: Late Colwood fire chief leaves behind a legacy

Just Posted

Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1

The newly revised Cordova Bay Local Area Plan provides a framework to guide growth and change in the area, looking ahead 20 to 30 years. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cordova Bay Village upgrades part of newest local area plan revision in Saanich

The 2022 Greater Victoria Flower Count ended March 16, with 27,875,292,158 blossoms counted. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood tops Greater Victoria’s Flower Count with close to 10 billion blossoms

Sooke is not participating in this year’s Communities in Bloom program. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke pulls out of Communities in Bloom provincial competition