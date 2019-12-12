Sooke’s École Poirier students win B.C. Hydro Power Smart contest

More than 100 schools compete in province-wide competition

Students at Ecole Poirier were treated to a special assembly where they saw presentations by Science World and learned even more about electricity. (Tim Collins - Sooke News Mirror)

École Poirier Elementary School students showed off their smarts by beating out every other elementary school that participated in B.C. Hydro’s Boost Your Power Smarts school competition.

“The competition was open to all students from grades three to seven. The Grade 4 class from École Poirier got a perfect score in all the online quizzes,” Rafael De Mesa of B.C. Hydro said.

“We wanted to get students to learn about electricity and how to be smart with their power.”

More than 100 classrooms across the province took part in the video quiz challenge that marked the finale of the program and École Poirier’s Pop Quiz Panthers emerged as the winners to win the top prize in the competition.

The program provided an online hub of energy focused activities and lessons for teachers looking for new ways to inspire their students in energy conservation.

One of the more exciting initiatives through that hub was a contest for students in grades four through seven that pitted classrooms across B.C. against one another to test their energy IQ’s with a weekly video quiz.

Jen Dailey, the teacher of the Grade 4 class, was thrilled with the win.

“The children would practice all week long and then do the quiz,” Dailey said.

“They were very passionate about energy as a result of all the work they did.”

As the winners of this year’s competition, the Grade 4 class won a visit to their school by Science World and B.C. Hydro.

The class will also receive a prize package of energy-themed classroom resources and games.

The win was announced on Thursday afternoon at a Science Surprises school assembly.

A special presentation to teacher Jen Dailey’s Grade 4 class also took place.

The Power Smart program is just one of several B.C. Hydro initiatives aimed at helping to educate children about environmental issues facing society.



