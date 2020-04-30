The South Vietnam flag flies in front of the British Columbia legislature on April 30. (Trinh Hoai Phuong photo)

South Vietnam flag flies in Victoria to remember liberation

Flag brings focus to ‘perilous journey to freedom made by millions of refugees’ to Canada

The South Vietnam flag found a nice breezy day to fly in front of the British Columbia Parliament Buildings on April 30.

The act recognizes the national day commemorating the exodus of Vietnamese refugees and their acceptance in Canada after the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, according to the Vietnamese Veterans Association in B.C. The Journey To Freedom Day Act, introduced by Senator Ngo Thanh Hai, focuses the attention “on the perilous journey to freedom made by millions of refugees,” according to a news release.

Journey to Freedom Day provides a Vietnamese-Canadian community an opportunity to recognize the fundamental role that Canadians played in welcoming thousands of refugees after the Vietnam War.

