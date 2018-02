St. Aidan’s United Church co-treasurer Colin Booth (right) and Thrift Shop co-ordinator Sylvia Campbell (second from right) present a $9,291 cheque to Jody Yurkowsky Pace and Don Storch with the Threshold Housing Society. The money was raised through the church’s Thrift Shop and will be used by the Threshold Housing Society for youth who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)