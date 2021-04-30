Demand for food, particularly non-perishable products, has surged as physical distancing measures keep Canadians close to home. (AP photo)

Demand for food, particularly non-perishable products, has surged as physical distancing measures keep Canadians close to home. (AP photo)

Stelly’s students set to swarm Saanichton for the Fill the Hive Food Drive

Students will gather filled bags May 5

Even a pandemic can’t stop Stelly’s students from their Fill the Hive Food Drive.

The annual food drive is in line with provincial health orders, with a no-contact system for 2021. Students will distribute empty bags to homes near the Saanichton school ahead of the May 5 event.

READ ALSO: Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank faces higher demand, fewer donations

Residents will be asked, by letter, to fill the bags with non-perishable foods and/or monetary donations. Students won’t ring any doorbells this year, in line with safety protocols.

On May 5 from 4 to 8 p.m., several crews of mask-wearing Stelly’s students will collect the bags from the doorsteps.

 

Saanich Peninsula

