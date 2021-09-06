Step by step care, for every life stage

Let the care come to you! A wide selection of professional care services in one tight-knit community

Berwick House and Berwick Royal Oak offer three levels of care, all under one roof. Live independently, and receive assistance with physical and emotional health issues from familiar and friendly staff when you need it.

Selling the family home and downsizing your life is a big decision — and a lot of work. It’s not the kind of life event you want to endure more than once, but depending on where you choose to live in retirement, you may have to.

At first you’re probably dreaming of luxury independent living: delicious meals, a community of like-minded friends, and a full social calendar. But a few years down the road you may need help with personal care or health needs, and depending on where you live you may need to move to get them.

“All Berwick Retirement Communities offer two levels of care, and at Gordon Head, Royal Oak and Nanaimo we offer three, for a total continuum of care. That means our residents can stay in the same community, receiving care from familiar faces,” says Linda Lord, Community Relations Manager at Berwick House.

Medication reminders, help with bathing or a caring companion checking in — Berwick House has a range of services available as your needs change.

Your home at every stage

Freedom from household chores, and the choice to live your days as you please. Enjoy community events around Victoria and take advantage of the hospitality and activities at Berwick. “It’s like renting an apartment in the most beautiful building, that has amenities perfectly suited to your needs,” Lord says. Assisted living: Staff at Berwick will work with you to schedule additional services and supports when you need them, so you can continue to live independently. “If you need a little assistance — medication reminders, a shower assist in your suite — it’s paid per service and provided by our Berwick staff.”

24/7 support in Brio Care: A team of licensed practical nurses and registered care aids help you stay comfortable and engaged. "It's a level of care that goes beyond assisted or independent living. We can offer physical or emotional assistance, care for health issues and offer reminders to residents to come for meals or enjoy other events," Lord says. Since the Brio Care Suites are under the same roof as the rest of Berwick, you can continue to keep up with friends and enjoy your regular routine.

Care staff are all Berwick employees, which means residents can rely on the same people day after day.

“It helps residents to develop that level of comfort, and staff can also monitor wellness over time and communicate any changes with families,” Lord says. “There are two caveats: We’re not secured for memory care, and we do not offer extended or complex care where residents need to be lifted in an out of bed. But with so many services under one roof, many residents can live here for the rest of their lives.”

