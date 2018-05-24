The creativity required to play World of Minecraft has plenty of crossover with other games, such as World of Warcraft, from which this Stormwind city map comes. Christ Church Cathedral School is offering a Minecraft summer camp for youth that offers numerous healthy breaks as well as teaching STEM skills. Courtesy minecraftdl.com

SUMMER FUN: Minecraft summer camps enhance STEM skills

Christ Church Cathedral School offers healthy screen time for kids

Is a video game summer camp a good idea?

For parents trying to reduce the amount of screen time for their children, and wanting to encourage more outdoor recreation and social interaction, it may not seem like an appropriate choice.

What’s important to look for is a camp that has a healthy mix of indoor and outdoor play time, as well as a structured and guided program for the video game portion.

At Christ Church Cathedral School, the popular Minecraft Summer Camps provide students with a good framework for getting the most educational value out of the gaming time, with plenty of activity breaks both in the class and outdoors on the playground.

Minecraft is a video game that encourages creativity and problem solving, with limitless opportunity to build, discover and work collaboratively to reach goals. In recent years, the game has been recognized as an educational tool for engaging kids and teens in such STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fields as programming, video game design and development, level design and more.

So how is the camp different from playing at home?

Typically, kids and teens play Minecraft at home with little to no direction or goals in mind. At Minecraft camp, students are empowered to discover the underlying mechanics of the game in a collaborative environment.

Beginner to advanced students in Minecraft summer camps learn how to think critically about their work with the infinite possibilities of the game. Students create themes, storylines, dialogue between characters, objectives, goals and more, while more experienced players delve deeper into game design and development, modding and level design.

Cathedral School is offering four weeks of camps for summer 2018. There are two levels of the camp: Level 1 for beginner to intermediate players, and Level 2 for those familiar with the game who are ready to take it to the next level. This is called “Modded” Minecraft among gamers.

To inquire or register, visit the school’s website at cathedralschool.ca.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Lagoon artist crafts work for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation fundraiser

Just Posted

VIC HIGH: City could lend expertise to district on heritage upgrades, councillor says

National Trust places historic high school on Canada’s Top 10 Endangered Places list

Lagoon artist crafts work for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation fundraiser

Auction for Steller’s Jay artwork ends June 3

Two people injured in crash on Malahat

Crews have stopped the fuel truck leak but Trans-Canada Highway remains closed

Oak Bay dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

One month after their teen son died of an accidental overdose, a… Continue reading

Two kayakers rescued after falling into the water off Metchosin

Search and Rescue warns residents to check the forecast before heading out

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Special Olympic bowlers strike gold

Athletes from Saanich and Esquimalt reach podium at Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

B.C. government to help expand Aboriginal Head Start Association programs with three-year funding

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Something told Dan Anderson to go back to the scene of a major mudslide on the long weekend.

Vancouver police cleared after man sets fire to himself, McDonald’s

Independent Investigations Office report released into March incident at Commercial and Broadway

Most Read