A wander through the tents shows a plethora of delights from farmers’ fresh picks to local crafters’ creations. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Sunny skies for first James Bay Market of the season

Market runs rain or shine every Saturday from May to September

The James Bay Market was treated to sunny skies as it kicked off its season Saturday.

“This is our opening day. It’s May the fourth,” said Carole Elliott, chair of the James Bay Market. “It’s been fabulous today. The weather has been beautiful and our neighbours have been fabulous in coming out to support us.”

ALSO READ: Lack of vendors, foot traffic ends Saanich Farmers’ Market

The market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday, rain or shine, from the beginning of May to the end of September. It sets up at the corner of Menzies and Superior.

