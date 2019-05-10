Hundreds of families took part in the 23rd annual Mother’s Day Paint-In and Craft fair at Hatley Park and the gardens at Royal Roads University. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

Sunny skies predicted for Mother’s Day Paint-in on castle lawns

Royal Roads University hosts 24th annual Mother’s Day Paint-in and Craft Fair

Treat your mom or take yourself for a stroll around the gorgeous gardens of Royal Roads while listening to live music and perusing crafts and artwork by plein air painters.

The 24th annual Royal Roads University Mother’s Day Paint-in and Craft Fair is a free community event celebrating mothers and families.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12, enjoy family entertainment, main-stage performances, children’s crafts, local artisans and vendors, and free entry to the Hatley Park museum.

ALSO READ: Songhees Nation, Royal Roads plan for future of Colwood site

To make a day of it, bring a picnic or purchase food that will be available on site.

On the Main Stage, the Lekwungen Drummers open with a First Nations welcome followed by Daniel Lapp and the BCFO Young Fiddlers, the Old-Time Dance Orchestra, Sarah Osbourne and the Magic Buttons, Clancy’s Front Porch and the Westshore Community Concert Band.

Admission is free.

ALSO READ: Collaboration key for new president at Royal Roads University

Limited parking is available. The university encourages the public to consider taking public transit or walking or cycling to Royal Roads along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail.

