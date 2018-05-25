65th annual Swiftsure race in 2008 started very slowly off Clover Point with a light wind and even that dying creating a dritsure for the last boats. (Black Press File)

Top 5 weekend activities in Greater Victoria

Paddleboarding, family days, festivals, and a mighty garage sale

Swiftsure International Yacht Race

Clover Point

Saturday May 26 and Sunday May 27

The 75th annual Swiftsure yacht race is this weekend, and the sight of 200 boats jockeying for a spot is a sight to see. Don’t miss the pancake breakfast Saturday at 8 a.m. with ham, coffee or juice for $7. Watch them at the finish line at the Ogden Point breakwater as they finish later in the weekend. The cutoff is Monday at 6 a.m.

Metchosin Mighty Garage Sale

4430 Happy Valley Rd.

Saturday May 26 to Sunday May 27 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on Metchosin for the annual Mighty Garage Sale this weekend. As part of the event, residents can browse dozens of tables filled with unique treasures – such as household goods, furniture, second hand clothing, electronics, tool, instruments, games and toys – for people of all ages.

SUPJam National Paddleboarding Championship

Glass Beach, Port Sidney Marina

Saturday May 26 and Sunday May 27

After years in Tofino, the stand-up paddleboarding champions are in Sidney this year. Winners will be selected for Team Canada in the World and Pan Am qualifiers. There will be a kids zone, entertainment, food trucks, stand-up paddleboarding lessons and more. Opening ceremonies are Saturday May 26, 10 a.m. at Beacon Park.

Sooke Family Resource Society Family Fun Day

Sooke Child Youth and Family Centre, 6672 Wadams Way

Saturday May 26, 11-2 p.m.

Free hot dogs, cake, games, a farm animal expo, and face painting are just some of the fun activities planned to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Kingfisher Preschool program.

Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live

1112 Wharf Street

Sunday May 27, 9:45 a.m.

The Ride to Live is organized and run solely by volunteers and all funds go directly to Island Prostate Centre. This year, they hope to raise $50,000. Start line is near The Local and Bastion Square.

—with files from Kendra Wong

