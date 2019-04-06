Tsunami Preparedness Week runs April 7 – 13. (File photo)

Tsunami Preparedness Week kicks off Sunday in Greater Victoria

Highlights resources residents need to survive a tsunami in the area

Tsunami Preparedness Week kicks off Sunday featuring different ways to get Greater Victoria residents to the resources they need to survive a tsunami in the area.

A tsunami is a natural hazard, consisting of a series of long, surge-like waves that are usually caused by an underwater earthquake, landslide, or volcanic eruption.

The City of Victoria warns that although tsunamis are rare, it’s important to understand the impact of a tsunami on Victoria and what to do in the event of a tsunami warning.

Due to the location of Victoria, a large, fast wave of water – like what took place in Thailand and Japan – is not expected.

Tsunami modelling for the region shows an earthquake that happens far away and isn’t felt, may cause a very low-risk and low-impact tsunami event in Victoria. For the more local earthquakes, the shaking from the earthquake is your warning of a local tsunami.

READ ALSO: Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

The projected arrival for a local tsunami at Victoria’s harbour is 76 minutes, with a maximum water level of 2.5 metres –based on a 9.0 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. In contrast, the 2011 Japanese tsunami caused by a 9.0 earthquake had a maximum water level of 40 metres.

You are safe from a tsunami in the Capital Region if you are located four metres above sea level. A compass on a mobile device or Google Earth shows approximate elevations. To see if you live, work or play in a tsunami hazard zone, view the City of Victoria’s Tsunami Hazard Map.

READ ALSO: One year anniversary of tsunami warning in Victoria: what’s changed?

In the event of a tsunami warning, move to higher ground immediately if you are in a low coastal area, beach, marina or harbour. Do not stay to watch the tsunami waves and do not return until officials say it’s safe to do so.

If you are not in a tsunami hazard zone, stay in place and be prepared to help family, friends and neighbours in need of shelter. Watch local media for updates.

If you are near the ocean and feel an earthquake that makes it difficult to stand for 60 seconds or more, drop, cover, and hold on, count to 60 once all shaking has stopped, and then move to higher ground or inland. Do not wait for an official tsunami warning.

The City of Victoria receives notifications of potential distant tsunamis from the National Tsunami Warning Centre. Vic-Alert, the City’s subscriber-based emergency notification service and the provincial government’s AlertBC system, both send out warnings. To subscribe to the free emergency notification service visit VictoriaReady.ca.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria jumps on board the ‘Municipal survivor challenge’

There will also be a free event at Cinecenta at UVic on the evening of April 11 – Disasters on the Big Screen: Tsunami Risk, Earthquake Safety, and Preparedness.

Video clips from the movie Disaster Wars: Earthquake vs. Tsunami will be shown with commentary throughout by Teron Moore, Safety Program Manager from Ocean Networks Canada and Capt. Maegan Thompson from the Saanich Emergency Program.

The event is an approachable way to learn important information about local tsunami risk, earthquake safety and the importance of preparedness for ages 14 years and older.

It runs April 11, from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Cinecenta, University of Victoria.

Residents are also encouraged to host a High Ground Hike during Tsunami Preparedness Week.

The idea of the event is to start at any site at risk of tsunami and have participants run, walk or hike to “high ground” following a marked evacuation route.

All the resources needed to organize one can be found on the PrepareBC website at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/high-ground-hike

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Invasive species removed from Roberts Bay Park

Just Posted

Tsunami Preparedness Week kicks off Sunday in Greater Victoria

Highlights resources residents need to survive a tsunami in the area

Owners of dog stolen from Langford yard offering $1,000 reward

Lilly, a bluetick hound, was stolen April 3

Leigh Road connector to open this Sunday

Direct access from Langford Parkway to the Trans-Canada Highway now complete

Minor earthquake off Victoria one of 25 in area over last two days

2.9 magnitude earthquake struck just before 10 p.m. Friday night

VicPD arrest suspect in Langford as part of drug investigation

Loud banging sound heard from 700 block of Goldstream Avenue

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Binnington boosts Blues to 3-2 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver misses playoffs for fourth season in a row

ONE YEAR LATER: Memorial service held for those killed in Humboldt Broncos crash

The crash struck a chord with hockey-loving Canadians and moved people around the world

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

UPDATE: Hundreds without power after wind storm on Vancouver Island

BC Ferries also forced to cancel several mid-morning sailings

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Vigilante to volunteer: A B.C. woman’s change of heart on homelessness

Peggy Allen had 400 calls into police about homeless near her Abbotsford home. Now she’s fighting for them

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Most Read