Turkey Run Virtual 5K set to fly

The annual Turkey Run organized by CFB Esquimalt Diving Unit Pacific to help the less fortunate will be virtual this year due to COVID-10 restrictions. (Photo contributed by CFB Esquimalt Diving Unit Pacific)

It would take more than a pandemic to fowl up this turkey fundraiser.

The annual Fleet Diving Unit Turkey Run will go ahead virtually this year, said Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Newman.

Newman, who serves with CFB Esquimalt Diving Unit Pacific, said this year’s event, which raises money for the Goldstream Food Bank to purchase turkeys for the less fortunate, will have participants do the race on their own time in keeping with COVID-19 health regulations.

Newman has been involved with the event since it began 10 years ago when members of the diving unit took part in a 50-kilometre run through the West Shore.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria 4-H members among winners in provincewide cooking competition

The format changed a couple of years ago to a charitable race structure where participants run a 5K race, noted Newman, the event’s co-ordinator for the past two years.

The race is now open to the public as well, with the goal for this year’s event set at $15,000. Participants pay $20 to register by Dec. 16, and there is an option to race as a fundraiser as well. For more information or to register or make a donation without entering the race, trot over to https://bit.ly/3g8idrV.

“We know it’s been a really tough year for a lot of people,” Newman said. “It’s more important now than ever to meet that goal of putting turkeys on the table for those who need a hand at this time of the year. It’s a great way to help the community and get some exercise, which is vital to your physical and mental well-being during these times.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Christmas