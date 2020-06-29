Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) will reopen two of their locations, Central Branch and Langford Heritage Branch, on June 30. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two Greater Victoria public libraries to reopen at end of June

Central and Langford Heritage branches open with reduced hours

Avid bookreaders will soon be able to dive into new stories, as two Greater Victoria library branches reopen June 30.

The Central Branch and Langford Heritage Branch will allow visitors to physically borrow library items and flip through a limited amount of material on the spot. Meanwhile, returns can be made at four locations including James Bay, Emily Carr, Central and Langford Heritage branches.

Notably, the Central Branch will reopen from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. only for those who self-identity as immunocompromised and elderly, followed by new hours of noon to 4 p.m. for regular visitors. Also, only Langford Heritage’s Library Vending Machine will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

READ MORE: Layoffs loom for Greater Victoria Public Library employees

In July, Juan de Fuca, Saanich Centennial and Central Saanich will be open five hours each day Monday through Saturday to return library items, pick up, and browse a small amount of material at each location.

In August, the Oak Bay, James Bay and Bruce Hutchison branches will follow suit. The remaining library branches – Goudy, Esquimalt, Nellie McClung, and Emily Carr – are still being assessed for future reopenings.

GVPL will provide two weeks notice before service begins at a new location. More details can be found at gvpl.ca

ALSO READ: Victoria’s latest little free library comes with its own benches, lighting

CoronavirusGreater Victoria Public Library

Most Read