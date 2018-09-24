Victoria Cool Aid Society and its partners will unveil a new mural Tuesday morning on the side of their Wharf Street building. (Photo contributed)

Victoria Cool Aid Society looks to beautify city with art

New mural to be unveiled Tuesday meant to inspire hope

In honour of its 50th anniversary this year, the Victoria Cool Aid Society is doing its part to make the city a little more beautiful.

Cool Aid has commissioned a large mural on its first purpose-built building, Swift House, at the corner of Swift and Wharf streets.

The mural was created by local artist Luke Ramsey and is called “Mineral Mountain, Hope and Home.”

“While scouting their various locations, we decided to select the most visible wall, which was the least accessible wall to paint on. This made me reflect on the accessibility struggle of homelessness, the visibility for essential services and shelter, and how this piece is up on a rooftop to communicate something,” Ramsey said in a statement. “This mural represents a mountain of a challenge, a sense of hope and home. A beacon of light from a distance, vibrant colour and form inviting a closer connection.”

One of several anniversary projects pursued this year, the mural is a gift to the community. “We wanted to give a special and hopeful image to Victoria in a prominent, downtown location,” said Don McTavish, director of residential services. “We want everyone to remember that there is always hope, and that by working together, we can create a better future for everyone and for the whole community.”

The mural is visible on the upper stories of the south-facing wall and the society, along with its partners, will officially reveal the mural on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. on the sidewalk in from of Swan’s Hotel and Brewpub on Wharf Street.

