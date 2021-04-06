Victoria Foundation opens applications for next round of Community Recovery Program

The next round of help from Victoria Foundation’s Community Recovery Program is open for applications from eligible organizations responding to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reality is that for our local non-profits the need is still as a strong as ever as we continue to manage the impacts of the pandemic,” said Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation.

“The Victoria Foundation is determined to remain diligent to ensure our community’s most vital organizations are supported all the way to the end of this crisis and beyond, because if they are suffering, so too are the people who rely on them and, ultimately, the community as a whole.”

The Victoria Foundation noted that the pandemic has left populations and organizations vulnerable, with 67 per cent of the organizations in the Capital Region showing increased demand for programs and services, and 51 per cent of organizations reporting a drop in volunteer involvement.

This year’s funds come from a variety of sources including donors and “revenue generated by funds held at the Victoria Foundation.”

“Grants will be made through the lens of recovery efforts and building resilience for our local charities for the short and long-term,” according to the Victoria Foundation website.

Last year, the Community Recovery Program provided over $2.3 million for 126 organizations, from a variety of sectors. This year, applications are accepted until April 30.

To apply for the Community Recovery Program, donate, or view the full list of past supported organizations, visit victoriafoundation.ca.

