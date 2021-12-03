Victoria foundation targets funding 2 hospital beds in 24 hours, community rallies to fund 9

Donors give more than $100,000 to bed campaign on Giving Tuesday

After a couple agreed to match donations up to $12,000 toward the purchase of ER beds for the Royal Jubilee Hospital, the community came through on Giving Tuesday to donate enough to purchase nine beds. (Courtesy Victoria Hospitals Foundation)

A Victoria hospital is nine beds richer after a donors quadrupled a fundraising goal on Giving Tuesday.

What started as an ambitious goal for Victoria Hospitals Foundation to raise $24,000 for emergency department beds at Royal Jubilee Hospital – with $12,000 matched by local philanthropists Murray and Lynda Farmer – quickly became over $111,000, enough for nine emergency department beds.

“This is our way of giving back to the compassionate, world-leading care teams and the many programs they contribute to in our hospitals. It moves us deeply to know that despite great challenges, they continue to show up every day, caring for our families and loved ones. We applaud them,” the Farmers said in a statement.

The overwhelming support put the foundation three-quarters of the way to its 12-bed goal.

“Our community showed up for our hospitals in such a profound way and we continue to feel the spirit of our Vancouver Island community during this challenging pandemic. These beds will support Royal Jubilee Hospital’s emergency department for years to come and for that we are deeply grateful,” foundation executive director Avery Brohman said.

Ongoing efforts also include a $10-million campaign to purchase more than 200 pieces of equipment to help local hospitals emerge stronger from the effects of COVID-19.

Visit victoriahf.ca or call 250-519-1750 to learn more or donate.

