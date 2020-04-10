Victoria health care worker reminds public animals need help too during pandemic

Second Chances thrift store in Sidney, which generates revenue for Cat’s Cradle, has closed due to the pandemic. (Facebook)

A respiratory therapist who works at the Royal Jubilee Hospital is reminding the public that while many people are in need of care currently, so are animals.

Michelle Kuchynski says Cats Cradle in Sidney has been impacted “severely” by the pandemic, which has forced them to close the Second Chances thrift store that generates most of the organization’s revenue but has also meant a suspension on adoptions and foster care for animals.

“It’s a terrible situation, it’s uncontrollable, it’s uncertain,” she said. “Show me someone who’s had a good night sleep in the past two weeks and I’ll call BS on that.”

READ ALSO: Beloved Discovery Island wolf Takaya shot and killed

Cats Cradle has more than 70 cats, along with a few dogs, in foster homes but since the pandemic hit they haven’t been able to take in other animals who may need help.

Kuchynski said the closure of the store has also impacted many of the volunteers, who are elderly and use the time to socialize.

READ ALSO: Rescue kitten lifts mood of Saanich couple in isolation

“One of our volunteers is getting close to 95 and she does a four-hour shift every week and that’s their social network, along with helping and bringing in money — they’re missing that and we’re missing the income,” she said.

According to Kuchynski, besides monetary donations, people — who are at home self-isolating — can clean their closets or purge items they no longer use and store them until Second Chances is opened again to be donated there.

“We’ll need the donations for when we’re open and it gives people a reason to do a big spring clean — which everybody has time to do right now,” she said. For more information or to make a donation visit catscradleanimalrescue.com.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus