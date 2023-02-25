VicPD Victoria Police Department patrol car squad car cop car. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria man arrested after trying to flee on an electric scooter

Officers from the Victoria Police Department eventually contained and arrested the man

Victoria Police Department arrested a man after he fled from officers on an electric scooter.

Officers were arresting the man for violating court-ordered conditions and house arrest conditions that prohibited him from being near the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, when he mounted an electric scooter and tried to evade them.

He was unable out-scoot his arrest and eventually collided with a parked police vehicle on Fort Street. He was not injured.

After attempting to flee on foot, officers found the man to be carrying weapons including bear spray, a baton and a knife.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

