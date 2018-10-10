Jacob Kerr is an 18-year old Victoria man who has battled and triumphed with cancer for most of his life. In August, a new and inoperable tumor was found in his jaw. His family has since put together a GoFundMe page and raised over $50,000 in 11 days for travel costs and living expenses as Kerr enters palliative care. (File contributed/GoFundMe)

Victoria man helps raise $50,000 for nephew in palliative care

Matt Kerr’s GoFundMe page reached its $50,000 goal in less than two weeks

A Victoria man and the Greater Victoria community have come together to raise over $50,000 in just 11 days to support a young man going into palliative care.

Matt Kerr launched a GoFundMe page on Sept. 27 for his 18-year old nephew, Jacob Kerr.

Jacob first beat a type of cancer called neurobalstoma when he was five years old, before being diagnosed with a secondary cancer called osteosarcoma on his pelvis when he was 17.

As a result of the diagnosis, Jacob has received chemotherapy and had most of his right pelvic bone removed. He underwent intense physical therapy so that he could walk when he went to university, where he planned on pursuing computer science at the University of Victoria, and received several scholarships to do so.

He worked hard enough that he even completed a 5 km walk/run in May 2018.

In late August, however, an aggressive and inoperable tumor was found in his jaw. He and his family now spend most of their time in Vancouver for palliative radiation treatments, hoping to travel between Canuck Place in Vancouver and their family home in Central Saanich, depending on Jacob’s care needs.

So, Matt set a goal of $50,000 to help support the family and their medical and travel expenses over the next few months, and in less than two weeks the wider community has raised over $55,000.

READ MORE: Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

“Any amount would be greatly appreciated,” Kerr said in his post. “He is one of the strongest people I have ever met for enduring what he has in his life.”

In an emotional video update on the GoFundMe page, Matt expressed his deepest thanks.

“Thank you so much, it’s absolutely… it’s shocking and so warming to know that you guys all participated in helping out my family,” Matt said. “I cannot even come up with words to express the gratitude that I’m feeling and the overwhelming warmth and love that my family is feeling.”

The GoFundMe page can be seen at gofundme.com/jacob-kerr-and-family

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Photos: Prank arm dangling from vehicle frightens Langford children

Just Posted

Homelessness experts challenge Greater Victoria candidates on finding a fix

‘People are dying every week on our streets, and it’s not just the opioid crisis,’ Our Place executive director tells crowd of hundreds

Victoria mayoral candidate Rob Duncan throws in the towel

Duncan endorses fellow candidate Michael Geoghegan because of ‘remarkably similar’ housing platforms

Victoria man helps raise $50,000 for nephew in palliative care

Matt Kerr’s GoFundMe page reached its $50,000 goal in less than two weeks

Province says Saanich-owned land unsuitable for supportive housing

Saanich had offered the land in exchange for supportive housing

Victoria man among 3 charged after police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

Nanaimo couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Premier John Horgan vows logging review for Manning Park zone

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don’t.

Most Read