Victoria man helps raise $50,000 for nephew in palliative care

Matt Kerr’s GoFundMe page reached its $50,000 goal in less than two weeks

Jacob Kerr is an 18-year old Victoria man who has battled and triumphed with cancer for most of his life. In August, a new and inoperable tumor was found in his jaw. His family has since put together a GoFundMe page and raised over $50,000 in 11 days for travel costs and living expenses as Kerr enters palliative care. (File contributed/GoFundMe)

A Victoria man and the Greater Victoria community have come together to raise over $50,000 in just 11 days to support a young man going into palliative care.

Matt Kerr launched a GoFundMe page on Sept. 27 for his 18-year old nephew, Jacob Kerr.

Jacob first beat a type of cancer called neurobalstoma when he was five years old, before being diagnosed with a secondary cancer called osteosarcoma on his pelvis when he was 17.

As a result of the diagnosis, Jacob has received chemotherapy and had most of his right pelvic bone removed. He underwent intense physical therapy so that he could walk when he went to university, where he planned on pursuing computer science at the University of Victoria, and received several scholarships to do so.

He worked hard enough that he even completed a 5 km walk/run in May 2018.

In late August, however, an aggressive and inoperable tumor was found in his jaw. He and his family now spend most of their time in Vancouver for palliative radiation treatments, hoping to travel between Canuck Place in Vancouver and their family home in Central Saanich, depending on Jacob’s care needs.

So, Matt set a goal of $50,000 to help support the family and their medical and travel expenses over the next few months, and in less than two weeks the wider community has raised over $55,000.

READ MORE: Top five most successful GoFundMe campaigns

“Any amount would be greatly appreciated,” Kerr said in his post. “He is one of the strongest people I have ever met for enduring what he has in his life.”

In an emotional video update on the GoFundMe page, Matt expressed his deepest thanks.

“Thank you so much, it’s absolutely… it’s shocking and so warming to know that you guys all participated in helping out my family,” Matt said. “I cannot even come up with words to express the gratitude that I’m feeling and the overwhelming warmth and love that my family is feeling.”

The GoFundMe page can be seen at gofundme.com/jacob-kerr-and-family

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook