VicWest neighbourhood mural. (Photo submitted by My Great Neighbourhood)

Victoria offers $63,000 in grants to build better neighbourhoods

Grants are up to $5,000 for placemaking projects and up to $1,000 for activities

The City of Victoria is offering $63,000 up for grabs through My Neighbourhood Grants. Ideas for a project or activity that would bring Victoria neighbours together can be submitted by an application before Oct. 15.

My Great Neighbourhood Grants provides up to $5,000 for placemaking projects and up to $1,000 for activities. They support strong, connected neighbourhoods through funding for projects and activities that would shape the local area.

Anyone in the City of Victoria can apply with the sponsor of a not-for-profit organization.

Since 2016 My Great Neighbourhood Grant has given $389,680 to 127 community-based projects.

To apply, visit Victoria.ca online.

