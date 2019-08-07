A team’s paddlers cranked their way to victory as their drummer encouraged them during finals at the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival in 2017. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Victoria welcomes the 25th Dragon Boat Festival

The Canada Dry Victoria Dragon Boat Festival runs from Aug. 9-11

The shores and waterways of Victoria’s Inner Harbour are about to swell with people for the 25th annual Dragon Boat Festival.

This year, the three-day event is sponsored by Canada Dry and Fairway Market to help raise funds for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Over 2,000 paddlers and 30,000 spectators are expected over the weekend, with teams coming from around the world.

ALSO READ: 25th Dragon Boat Festival scheduled as usual despite Ship Point repairs

Events will begin at Ship Point along Wharf Street on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m., when a Taoist priest will initiate the Awakening of the Dragon ceremony by painting dots onto the eyes of a dragon-helmed ship. There will be live bands throughout the afternoon and evening, as well as a special 25th anniversary party beginning at 6:00 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., the Lights of Courage display will begin to commemorate people who have battled cancer.

On Saturday, things will kick off with a Latin folklore dance at 9 a.m. followed by a Lion Parade beginning in Chinatown. Live bands and cultural performances will continue through until Sunday, and include OK Charlie, the Wong Sheun Kung Fu Club, the Lekwungen Dancers, the Island Ukuleles, the Lila Polynesian Dancers and many others.

ALSO READ: Nanaimo dragonboat race delayed so killer whales can pass by

Over 60 paddling teams will be racing throughout the weekend, including both women’s and mixed divisions. Additional challenge races include the Breast Cancer Survivors’ Challenge, the Great Grand Dragon Challenge– for anyone 59 and older– the Corporate Challenge, and the Women’s and Mixed Guts and Glory Challenge.

For more information, head to victoriadragonboat.com.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
800 regulars frequent the Garry Oak Cafe

Just Posted

Victoria welcomes the 25th Dragon Boat Festival

The Canada Dry Victoria Dragon Boat Festival runs from Aug. 9-11

Saanich Police arrest local man for drug trafficking

Police found $81,000 of drugs, $170,000 in cash and several weapons in his home

Next phases of Victoria bike lanes coming up for discussion

Vancouver Street, Harbour Road and a Hillside-Quadra connector next in line

Rickter Scale: The one step forward, two steps back Trump trot

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Tree planting a living memorial to former Sooke councillor

Brenda Parkinson died June 28

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

Whitehorse pilot, B.C. geologist killed after plane crashes in the Yukon

Shawn Thomas Kitchen, 24, and Julia Lane, 33, were killed after their Alkan Air plan crashed Aug. 6

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Have you already decided who you will vote for in the federal election?

In just over two months Canadians will head to the polls to… Continue reading

Human remains found in Manitoba not connected to B.C. fugitives: RCMP

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemgelsky remain on the run

Warning goes out to Cowichan Lake boaters of new hazards as extreme dry conditions set to force pumping over weir

Water levels could drop 20 inches if pumping plans move forward

Okanagan wildfire triples in size to 900 hectares, evacuation alert expanded

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Two heat records broken in B.C. as summer heats up

Heat warnings abound across the province

Most Read