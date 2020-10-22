Victoria’s Golf for Kids fundraiser goes online for 2020

Last year’s donation to Help Fill a Dream was $250,000 from the annual Golf for Kids Charity Classic. Instead of a golf tournament this year, organizers have created a online auction site and will host a virtual celebration Friday, Oct. 24. (Facebook)

The Golf for Kids Charity Classic has a 25-year history of raising funds to make dreams come true for children facing significant health challenges.

With COVID-19, organizers took the 2020 annual golf tournament campaign online. The wishes of this year’s 15 “dream kids,” aged six to 18, range from dream vacations to Disneyland and having their own therapeutic hot tub to experiencing a meet and greet with Billie Eilish.

To help meet the goal of granting these wishes, a virtual silent auction has been underway since Oct. 16, with bidding open on a variety of donated items, including a lifetime membership at Bear Mountain Golf Club, a Pebble Beach golf extravaganza, a Toronto Raptors package, a Canucks VIP experience and more. Bids can be made at bit.ly/3dOOHWR until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Viewers can also take in a virtual celebration ceremony online this Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. with some of the Help Fill a Dream kids as special guests. Watch for more details on the Golf For Kids Facebook page.

