Victoria’s inaugural Mental Health Walk raises $7,000

More than 60 people walk and run ot support those living with mental illness

We had a tremendous turnout to Victoria’s first Walk/Run for Mental Health. 60+ people walked and ran to support those living with mental illness, and to break down the stigma associated with mental illness. Here’s a picture of everyone just before we ran/walked. I’d be happy to speak with a local reporter about this great event, then first of many, and how we raised over $7000 for a local mental health non-profit. (Chris Deakin photo)

Victoria’s first Walk/Run for Mental Health drew more than than 60 people to support those living with mental illness, and to break down the stigma associated with mental illness. The event raised more than $7,000 for a local mental health non-profit.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter