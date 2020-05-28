Moss Rocks Little Library, officially launched May 23, marks the 300th little free library in Greater Victoria. (Teale Phelps Bondaroff/GVPN)

Victoria’s latest little free library comes with its own benches, lighting

New Moss Rock library makes 300 across the CRD

A small red and white book box not far from its namesake in Victoria marks the 300th little free library in the region.

The ‘Moss Rock’s Little Library’ was installed at the corner of May and Joseph streets on May 23. Built by Jim Pungente, this particular library comes with its own reading benches and two solar-powered lights to help people browse the selections.

“The Moss Rocks Little Library, with its accompanying benches, is a place you can sit and relax while perusing one of the treasures within,” said Pungente. “The benches serve two purposes: as a place you can read a few pages of a book you think you might like, and also to wait for a bus. This bus stop picks up students going to Camosun College or to UVic. You may want to finish your homework sitting on the bench while waiting for your bus, or just relax and read something from the library. It is yours to enjoy.”

RELATED: Little lending libraries build community across Greater Victoria

Little free libraries operate on the principle of ‘leave a book – take a book’ and they can be found throughout Greater Victoria in all shapes and sizes.

For the past four years the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network (GVPN) has been mapping little free libraries across the Capital Regional District, and celebrating milestones. The GVPN also runs the Pocket Places Project which helps people install the small libraries or top off collections with fresh books.

“There’s a magic to little free libraries. Whenever I’m out cycling around dropping off books to little free libraries, I meet fascinating people and fall into interesting conversations,” said Teale Phelps Bondaroff, the Pocket Places Project lead. “Little free libraries don’t just help share books throughout the city, they also help foster community. These days, people realize that now, more than ever, we need points of connection in our shared public spaces.”

Find the full map at victoriaplacemaking.ca/projects/little-free-libraries.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Moss Rocks Little Library, officially launched May 23, marks the 300th little free library in Greater Victoria. (Teale Phelps Bondaroff/GVPN)

Previous story
Rural Saanich residents urged to take preventative steps ahead of wildfire season

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP, ICBC targeting speeders and aggressive drivers

Hotspots include Sooke Road, Veterans Memorial Parkway and Colwood Corners

Victoria’s latest little free library comes with its own benches, lighting

New Moss Rock library makes 300 across the CRD

Rural Saanich residents urged to take preventative steps ahead of wildfire season

Saanich Fire Department expects another hot, dry wildfire season

‘Seven baths in two days’: Homeless adjusting to life in hotels

Victoria passes motion to allow camping 24-7 in parks until June 25

Income tax deadline looming

2019 individual tax returns are due June 1, June 15 for self-employed individuals

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try… Continue reading

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

RCMP remind public to leave dogs chilling at home on hot days

Dogsafe has designed a Dog in a Hot Car Responder Checklist

Another Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ found in Lower Mainland

This is the farthest east the invasive species has been found so far

B.C. girl left temporarily paralyzed by tick bite sparks warning from family

Mom says parents need to check their kids when they go camping

PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border in Surrey

Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns

Feds delay national action plan for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated the violence facing many Indigenous women and girls

Most Read