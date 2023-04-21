Victoria’s new poet laureate Marie Metaphor Specht (left) and youth poet laureate Irena Datcu-Romano will look to celebrate local poetry and literature over their two-year terms in the roles. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

Victoria’s new poet laureate Marie Metaphor Specht (left) and youth poet laureate Irena Datcu-Romano will look to celebrate local poetry and literature over their two-year terms in the roles. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

Victoria’s new poet laureates to celebrate, advance literature in the capital city

Marie Metaphor Specht and Irena Datcu-Romano will organize events and highlight other local poets

Victoria has its new poet laureate and youth poet laureate in Marie Metaphor Specht and Irena Datcu-Romano.

The pair of wordsmiths will serve two-year terms in their respective positions, which look to celebrate contributions to literature and poetry in the city. They’ll produce new work and organize a community poetry event each year, while the duo will also find ways to collaborate with and celebrate other local poets.

Specht is a spoken-word poet and multidisciplinary artist who performs at venues ranging from art festivals to slam events.

“Poetry is a way of reaching towards each other; of closing the spaces between us,” Specht said in a news release. “I believe that creativity is our shared human birthright and any artform with an audience is a means to foster connections between people; an opportunity to see and hold each other in our complex histories of joy and suffering.”

“Our communities flourish through intrepid acts of beauty, through the incredible power of stories shared.”

Youth laureate Datcu-Romano is in her second year of a double major at the University of Victoria, where her concentration is in poetry and creative non-fiction. The artist of Romanian heritage is also currently the poetry editor for This Side of West magazine.

“I am excited to serve as the youth poet laureate because I care about accessibility, collaboration, language reclamation and healing,” Datcu-Romano said. “I have a large emotional and literary debt to the youth poetry ecosystem, namely the various workshops and student-run projects that accepted me and my writing. I want other youth poets to know they are each other’s greatest allies and collaborators.”

The laureates, who have both been published many times, will make their first readings in their new roles at the April 27 council meeting, at 6:30 p.m.

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said the city is delighted to welcome the new laureates.

“Our city has a storied literary history and we are proud to continue this tradition by amplifying their unique voices,” the mayor said.

READ: Greater Victoria’s first Syrian restaurant opening in Esquimalt

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Super upsetting’: Colwood family seeks return of stolen family bell
Next story
Yellow flower campaign inspires Vancouver Islanders to talk to each other

Just Posted

A woman who suffered a series of catastrophes after moving to Victoria - including becoming homeless - got zero sympathy from an adjudicator in a civil case. (Pexels photo)
Homeless Victoria woman ordered to pay back boss $4K in loans that brought her to city

The neighbourhood is called Jubilee and speed humps will be added in the 1500 block of Bank and Fell Streets, bordering Sundance-Bank Elementary School. (Google Street View)
Victoria councillor says new speed hump on his street is about stopping ‘rat racers’ – not him ‘pulling strings’

Entertainer Paul Kilshaw is known for his balloon creations at the Oak Bay Night Market and other venues. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘He was a gift’: Greater Victoria mourns loss of popular balloon, magic man

Victoria’s new poet laureate Marie Metaphor Specht (left) and youth poet laureate Irena Datcu-Romano will look to celebrate local poetry and literature over their two-year terms in the roles. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria’s new poet laureates to celebrate, advance literature in the capital city

Pop-up banner image