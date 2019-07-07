VIDEO: 2019 Bed Races on Beacon puts competitors ‘bed to bed’

Second annual fundraiser raises thousands for Saanich Peninsula youth clinic

No one was sleeping on the competition at this year’s Bed Races on Beacon fundraiser.

The second annual fundraiser raised $51,000 for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation’s youth clinic – the only one of its kind on the Saanich Peninsula.

And there was no shortage of fun had along the way. The competition saw 14 five-person teams (four pushers and one bed-ridden team mate) run real hospital beds down Beacon Avenue to see who could zoom through one block of the Sidney street the fastest.

READ ALSO: Bed Races on Beacon teams make final preparations

READ ALSO: Bed racers set to run down Beacon Ave.

Teams dressed up in wild and outrageous costumes, cheered on by crowds of family, friends and other competitors.

Shoreline Medical Sidney won big – both for best costumes, and for money raised. The team brought in $8,000.

CCM Construction Ltd. didn’t go home empty-handed either – the ‘Bed Heads’ left Beacon Avenue with the coveted “Gold Pan” award for the second year in a row.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Tim Hortons ‘Donut Dashers’ push their hospital bed down Beacon Avenue Sunday afternoon at the second annual Bed Races on Beacon fundraiser for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation’s youth clinic. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

The ‘Penguins of Wall Street’ dash down Beacon Avenue on Sunday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Two teams go ‘bed to bed’ at the second annual Bed Races on Beacon on Sunday afternoon. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Weird, wonderful and wacky teams showed off their team spirit and creativity on Sunday afternoon at the second annual Bed Races on Beacon fundraiser. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

CCM Construction Ltd. ‘Bed Heads’ were again awarded the “Golden Bed Pan award” for winning with the fastest time. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

On Sunday, speeding was encouraged down Sidney’s Beacon Avenue – that is, only if you were in a hospital bed. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

The ‘Electrical Splice Boys’ take the lead in their heat at the second annual Bed Races on Beacon Sunday afternoon.(Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Safety equipment is required for the fast-paced hospital bed racing seen at the Bed Races on Beacon fundraiser. The second annual event pulled in more than $50,000 for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation’s youth clinic. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Shoreline Medical Sidney won both for best costumes, and for money raised. The team brought in $8,000. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Paws with pride: Big Gay Dog Walk has pups join in on Pride Week fun

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Paws with pride: Big Gay Dog Walk has pups join in on Pride Week fun

Dogs of all breeds, sizes take to Dallas Road dog park for annual event

PHOTOS: 2019 Victoria Pride Parade hits downtown

Hundreds of floats, thousands of onlookers fill downtown core for 26th annual parade

Saanich-based team set to compete a global soccer tournament

Island Fire Football Association among five Canadian teams playing in the 2019 Gothia Cup

Island Fire soccer academy players prepare for two European tournaments

At the end of July, the local team will head to Manchester and then Cardiff

ADRIAN CHALIFOUR: Opening up his solo heart

Victoria singer-songwriter embarking upon life after Towers and Trees

VIDEO: 2019 Bed Races on Beacon puts competitors ‘bed to bed’

Second annual fundraiser raises thousands for Saanich Peninsula youth clinic

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Mistrust, lack of info holding back Canadians getting vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Flood victims in Grand Forks, B.C., in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

B.C. VIEWS: Killing B.C. industries won’t save the caribou

Herds dwindling across Canada, with or without logging

Little Free Pantries spring up to help tackle food insecurity in Canada

Researchers estimated food prices will rise between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent this year

Most Read