VIDEO: 2019 Bed Races on Beacon puts competitors ‘bed to bed’

No one was sleeping on the competition at this year’s Bed Races on Beacon fundraiser.

The second annual fundraiser raised $51,000 for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation’s youth clinic – the only one of its kind on the Saanich Peninsula.

And there was no shortage of fun had along the way. The competition saw 14 five-person teams (four pushers and one bed-ridden team mate) run real hospital beds down Beacon Avenue to see who could zoom through one block of the Sidney street the fastest.

Teams dressed up in wild and outrageous costumes, cheered on by crowds of family, friends and other competitors.

Shoreline Medical Sidney won big – both for best costumes, and for money raised. The team brought in $8,000.

CCM Construction Ltd. didn’t go home empty-handed either – the ‘Bed Heads’ left Beacon Avenue with the coveted “Gold Pan” award for the second year in a row.

The Tim Hortons ‘Donut Dashers’ push their hospital bed down Beacon Avenue Sunday afternoon at the second annual Bed Races on Beacon fundraiser for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation’s youth clinic. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

The ‘Penguins of Wall Street’ dash down Beacon Avenue on Sunday. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Two teams go ‘bed to bed’ at the second annual Bed Races on Beacon on Sunday afternoon. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Weird, wonderful and wacky teams showed off their team spirit and creativity on Sunday afternoon at the second annual Bed Races on Beacon fundraiser. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

CCM Construction Ltd. ‘Bed Heads’ were again awarded the “Golden Bed Pan award” for winning with the fastest time. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

On Sunday, speeding was encouraged down Sidney’s Beacon Avenue – that is, only if you were in a hospital bed. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

The ‘Electrical Splice Boys’ take the lead in their heat at the second annual Bed Races on Beacon Sunday afternoon.(Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)

Safety equipment is required for the fast-paced hospital bed racing seen at the Bed Races on Beacon fundraiser. The second annual event pulled in more than $50,000 for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation’s youth clinic. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press Media)