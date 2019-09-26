The Pacific Cat Clinic in Saanich is overrun with rescue kittens ready to be adopted. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

VIDEO: Abundance of rescue kittens up for adoption at Saanich clinic

Pacific Cat Clinic works to find tons of fur-ever homes

September is kitten season, explains Helen Bell, a veterinarian and owner of the Pacific Cat Clinic in Saanich.

The clinic is currently overrun with little rescue kittens looking for forever homes and more are waiting at rescue agencies. Cats usually give birth in the spring and summer so September is the busiest time for those who oversee adoption, said Bell who opened the cat clinic more than 30 years ago.

Right now, stacking crates are layered three-high at the clinic and litters of kittens play, roughhouse and try to catch the eye of folks walking past the windows.

The Pacific Cat Clinic in Saanich is overrun with rescue kittens ready to be adopted. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

READ ALSO: Victoria woman hopes to open city’s first cat cafe

Kittens only come to the clinic from rescue agencies, Bell emphasized. None of them have been bred and many come from varying states of neglect. The kittens are assessed, treated and given their initial vaccines before they’re eligible for adoption.

The clinic introduces prospective cat parents to the kittens and then they submit an application with references. Office Administrative Assistant Daisy Voaden said calling the references is heartwarming as folks are often so excited for their friend or loved one to adopt.

After the kittens are adopted, staff usually still get to see them as most return for the rest of their pediatric care. Bell and Voaden gushed about how lovely it is to see kittens “find their life path” and fall in love with their families.

READ ALSO: Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

All the cage cleanings, feedings and tiny baths are a big job, Voaden noted.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a really a happy thing we do,” said Bell.

Until they find their homes, the kittens live at the clinic and visit foster homes – or even go home with staff – on weekends to run and play. Those interested in adopting a rescue kitten can stop in at the clinic or visit the website for more information.

Not in a situation where you can adopt a kitten? Folks are also invited to stop by the clinic anytime for a cuddle and staff will happily hand you a little fur ball to snuggle.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team to soar over Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Just Posted

Majority of homeless support workers are women: Statistics Canada Report

Even though a majority of those struggling with homelessness are men, most support workers are women

More than 50 Greater Victoria businesses to take part in Friday’s climate strike

Many businesses will close their doors for the day in support of the Global Climate Strike

Groups call on province for free prescriptions on World Contraception Day

Groups ask B.C. government to remove cost barriers to accessing birth control

UBCM attendees endorse right for permanent residents to get the vote

The province will now consider allowing permanent residents to vote in municipal elections

Local, international researchers work to turn greenhouse gases into rock

University of Victoria researchers join team developing technology to remove carbon dioxide from atmosphere

VIDEO: Abundance of rescue kittens up for adoption at Saanich clinic

Pacific Cat Clinic works to find tons of fur-ever homes

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Teacher honoured for action in fatal Bamfield bus crash

Alberni’s Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash rescue between Port Alberni and Bamfield

Most Read