VIDEO: Abundance of rescue kittens up for adoption at Saanich clinic

The Pacific Cat Clinic in Saanich is overrun with rescue kittens ready to be adopted. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

September is kitten season, explains Helen Bell, a veterinarian and owner of the Pacific Cat Clinic in Saanich.

The clinic is currently overrun with little rescue kittens looking for forever homes and more are waiting at rescue agencies. Cats usually give birth in the spring and summer so September is the busiest time for those who oversee adoption, said Bell who opened the cat clinic more than 30 years ago.

Right now, stacking crates are layered three-high at the clinic and litters of kittens play, roughhouse and try to catch the eye of folks walking past the windows.

The Pacific Cat Clinic in Saanich is overrun with rescue kittens ready to be adopted. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

READ ALSO: Victoria woman hopes to open city’s first cat cafe

Kittens only come to the clinic from rescue agencies, Bell emphasized. None of them have been bred and many come from varying states of neglect. The kittens are assessed, treated and given their initial vaccines before they’re eligible for adoption.

The clinic introduces prospective cat parents to the kittens and then they submit an application with references. Office Administrative Assistant Daisy Voaden said calling the references is heartwarming as folks are often so excited for their friend or loved one to adopt.

After the kittens are adopted, staff usually still get to see them as most return for the rest of their pediatric care. Bell and Voaden gushed about how lovely it is to see kittens “find their life path” and fall in love with their families.

READ ALSO: Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

All the cage cleanings, feedings and tiny baths are a big job, Voaden noted.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a really a happy thing we do,” said Bell.

Until they find their homes, the kittens live at the clinic and visit foster homes – or even go home with staff – on weekends to run and play. Those interested in adopting a rescue kitten can stop in at the clinic or visit the website for more information.

Not in a situation where you can adopt a kitten? Folks are also invited to stop by the clinic anytime for a cuddle and staff will happily hand you a little fur ball to snuggle.

@devonscarlett

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.