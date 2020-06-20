B.C. residents are encouraged to head outdoors to cheer for the 2020 high school graduates at 8:20 p.m. (Pixabay)

VIDEO: British Columbians invited to cheer at 8:20 p.m. for 2020 high school grads

‘All of us are celebrating your success and your future,’ premier says

Want to help 2020 high school grads across B.C. mark their special day amid the pandemic? Join Premier John Horgan in a province-wide cheer for the graduating class of 2020 at 8:20 p.m. – or 20:20 in military time – on Saturday, June 20.

High school graduation is a milestone for young students but the class of 2020 has had an unusual year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; most are missing out on the traditional rites of passage such as a convocation ceremony and prom.

On June 15, Horgan declared the week of June 13-20 to be Graduation Week and, in a radio interview, encouraged residents to help the graduates mark their achievement with a cheer at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday. The announcement came after the City of Port Coquitlam declared a grad week and evening cheer for June 20 at the request of students in School District 43.

“I know it’s disappointing for B.C.’s 2020 graduates to not be celebrating together in-person but all of us are celebrating your success and your future,” the premier wrote in a Twitter post.

Help your local Grade 12 students celebrate their achievements and send them off with a big cheer.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusGraduation 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria duo tackles food insecurity in Victoria with burlap sack gardens

Just Posted

VIDEO: British Columbians invited to cheer at 8:20 p.m. for 2020 high school grads

‘All of us are celebrating your success and your future,’ premier says

Victoria duo tackles food insecurity in Victoria with burlap sack gardens

Palenke Greens initiative an homage to Black and Indigenous connections

Pandemic provides real-life training ground for Royal Roads student

Masters student works with Langford’s Emergency Operations Centre

Saanich to surprise residents with small pop-up music shows this summer

Music in the Community replaces Music in the Park for 2020

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.… Continue reading

Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

Defence dept. says remains of Capt. Kevin Hagen recovered during CAF-U.S. Navy operation

UPDATE: Bear startled by dog attacks two women in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Erin O’Toole camp seeks police probe, accuses MacKay camp of theft

In a brief tweet, Peter MacKay’s campaign organizer said not a single word of the allegation is true.

‘A little different’: Vancouver ‘micro-weddings’ help couples during COVID-19

The weddings can range in style

Ottawa announces ‘unprecedented action’ to protect Fraser River chinook

The measures were also taken to protect the southern resident orcas, whose numbers are now at 72

Most Read