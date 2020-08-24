VIDEO: Deer paddles through the ocean in Metchosin

Goldstream Gazette reader Ashley MacDonald captured this rare encounter.

While out fishing, she recently witnessed a deer swimming across the mouth of Pedder Bay in Metchosin.

MacDonald took the video for her daycare kids while watching the deer swim for about one kilometre in the ocean, making sure it safely made it to shore.

