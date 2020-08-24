VIDEO: Deer paddles through the ocean in Metchosin

Deer spotted swimming across Pedder Bay

Goldstream Gazette reader Ashley MacDonald captured this rare encounter.

While out fishing, she recently witnessed a deer swimming across the mouth of Pedder Bay in Metchosin.

MacDonald took the video for her daycare kids while watching the deer swim for about one kilometre in the ocean, making sure it safely made it to shore.

Send your photos and videos to editor@goldstreamgazette.com.

ALSO READ: Orca punting seal spotted by Greater Victoria whale watching company

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Metchosin

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke Fire rescue gets BC Hydro boost

Just Posted

Victoria ready to welcome drug-dispensing machine to fight opioid crisis

Machines that supply clean opioids through a palm scan coming to five locations across the country

VIDEO: Deer paddles through the ocean in Metchosin

Deer spotted swimming across Pedder Bay

UPDATED: Chemical explosion at University of Victoria leaves one person with minor injuries

Injured woman ‘doing well and expected to make a full recovery,’ boyfriend says

West Shore RCMP finds shotguns during dangerous driving call in Langford

Witnesses reported a white pickup racing up and down Humpback Road with driver yelling

MISSING: Samantha Storey was last seen on July 17

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 32-year-old

B.C. reports 269 new COVID-19 cases, one death over the weekend

Province has 913 active cases, 18 in hospital

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3

Phase 3 will see sports divided into four categories based on the number and intensity of contact

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Most Read