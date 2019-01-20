VIDEO: Hundreds enjoy lunar eclipse through UVic telescopes

Rare “super blood wolf moon” allows a closer glimpse at the moon’s surface

A “super blood wolf moon” shined an otherworldly glow onto skies above the northern hemisphere Sunday night and hundreds took the opportunity to view the phenomenon through University of Victoria (UVic) telescopes.

The “super” comes from the moon’s proximity to Earth, the “blood” from the orange-red hue cast by the scattering of the sun’s particles, and the “wolf” from it’s timing, in January.

The lunar eclipse started around 6:30 p.m., with the total eclipse washing the moon in red by 8:40 p.m.

More than 300 people came to the UVic open house for a spectacular view of the effects of the rare Earth-moon-sun alignment.

