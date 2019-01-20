VIDEO: Hundreds enjoy lunar eclipse through UVic telescopes

A “super blood wolf moon” shined an otherworldly glow onto skies above the northern hemisphere Sunday night and hundreds took the opportunity to view the phenomenon through University of Victoria (UVic) telescopes.
The “super” comes from the moon’s proximity to Earth, the “blood” from the orange-red hue cast by the scattering of the sun’s particles, and the “wolf” from it’s timing, in January.
The lunar eclipse started around 6:30 p.m., with the total eclipse washing the moon in red by 8:40 p.m.
More than 300 people came to the UVic open house for a spectacular view of the effects of the rare Earth-moon-sun alignment.
Getting so close to totality, just 14 mins #lunareclipse pic.twitter.com/za6U7Ilmrx
— Lancaster University Astronomy Society (@LancasterAstro) January 21, 2019
The #LunarEclipse through a 4-inch reflector just now, 10:58 p.m. CST pic.twitter.com/F9p1VRtUfg
— Martin Hajovsky (@MartinHajovsky) January 21, 2019
Totality! The fully-eclipsed moon is seen in a field of stars. Single frame. #LunarEclipse #SuperBloodWolfMoon pic.twitter.com/n7nKawCNNq
— John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) January 21, 2019
We are in totality now.#lunareclipse pic.twitter.com/XiMkq0iWAV
— Bayram Yenikaya (@bayram_yenikaya) January 21, 2019
