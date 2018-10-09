VIDEO: Pumpkin Fest returns to Galey Farms

Pumpkin Fest returns to Galey Farms in Saanich for two more weekends.
The annual event features live entertainment, face painting, kids games, hay rides, u-pick pumpkins, train rides, corn maze, playground, petting farm, children’s haunted house, fantastic seasonal displays and a cow train.
Pumpkin Fest runs Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost is $12 per adult $8 per child with additional tickets and packages available.
c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
