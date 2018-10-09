Elle (2) and Femke Plouffe (7 months) have a blast in the pumpkin patch for the opening day of Pumpkin Fest on now through the end of the month at Galey Farms. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

VIDEO: Pumpkin Fest returns to Galey Farms

Event runs weekends now through the end of the month

Pumpkin Fest returns to Galey Farms in Saanich for two more weekends.

The annual event features live entertainment, face painting, kids games, hay rides, u-pick pumpkins, train rides, corn maze, playground, petting farm, children’s haunted house, fantastic seasonal displays and a cow train.

Pumpkin Fest runs Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost is $12 per adult $8 per child with additional tickets and packages available.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraiser in View Royal hopes to ‘Scream Away Cancer’

Just Posted

Fundraiser in View Royal hopes to ‘Scream Away Cancer’

The fundraiser has taken place over the past four years

Victoria drug dealer convicted for possession and trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine

Rande Michael Brown was given a seven year sentence

New BC Ferries website coming soon

More pricing options, better mobile experience coming in the spring

PHOTOS: Family, friends honour lost friend with Gordy Dodd’s annual thanks dinner

#Seva4Suneil feeds guests of Our Place Sunday

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

VIDEO: Pumpkin Fest returns to Galey Farms

Event runs weekends now through the end of the month

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait

Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice

On Tuesday, the court is scheduled to hear two hours of arguments in cases involving long sentences for repeat offenders

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Most Read