VIDEO: Tide pool school draws a crowd to explore seaside in Oak Bay

Friends of Uplands Park hosted the inter-tidal exploration at Cattle Point on Saturday.

“We’re so proud of this point because it has such a wonderful diversity of creatures on it and it’s really, really important to teach people about how special this Cattle Point is and how to respect it,” said Margaret Lidkea, of Friends of Uplands Park.

Biologists and local guides were on hand to help with identification and education as families took advantage of the 0.1 metre low tide to explore the inter-tidal zone, carefully returning all critters to their habitat after inspection.

“I encourage everybody here to take care of this wonderful site,” Lidkea said. “Visit it but try not to damage the area.”

Thea Muller explores the intertidal zone at Cattle Point. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)