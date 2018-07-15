VIDEO: Unique canvas for local artist

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

A unique canvas painted by a local artist has garnered attention and added cheer to an Oak Bay neighbourhood.

Haren Vakil recently completed a large painting on the garage door of Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson. The garage door, which faces a well-used walking and cycling path known as Henderson alleyway, has been putting smiles on the faces of passersby.

“We are big fans of his artwork, and he is an old family friend,” said Ali Peterson. “He designed and painted it with the assistance of my husband who feels very fortunate to have been part of the process. Both the experience and the final product are real gifts.”

When the Petersons purchased the house a few years ago, there was a mural already on the garage door. Unfortunately, an electrical fire in the garage last summer led to its demise. When they replaced the door, they knew they wanted to do something creative with it.

“We couldn’t think of anyone we’d rather have to do something artistic for us than Haren,” said Peterson. “We have his art all over our house and we just love his style – the colours, how funky and unique it is. I’ve also grown up with it so it is sort of a comforting and cheerful vibe for me.”

Originally from Mumbai, India, 78-year-old Vakil met Ali Peterson’s parents when they were all attending UBC.

“They all had kids at the same time and we grew up together. I grew up with his art all around me,” said Peterson. “Every time you look at a piece it makes you smile. There are always cool little things hidden in the work.”

Although the garage isn’t his typical type of project he graciously agreed to do it, said Peterson.

“He continues to make art all the time. He has a show coming up at the Gage Gallery starting Sept. 11 and he’s also a regular at the Moss Street Paint-In.”

Until then, feel free to wander down Henderson alleyway to see the unique canvas with the family portrait of the Petersons.

”It represents the family – me, my husband, and two shades of greens for the two boys,” said Peterson. “We feel very fortunate to have it and we all love it.”

Oak Bay residents Rhett (left) and Ali Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil (right) add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Submitted photo)

Oak Bay residents Rhett (left) and Ali Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil (right) add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Submitted photo)

