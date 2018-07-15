Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

VIDEO: Unique canvas for local artist

Haren Vakil brings joy and smiles to homeowners and passersby

A unique canvas painted by a local artist has garnered attention and added cheer to an Oak Bay neighbourhood.

Haren Vakil recently completed a large painting on the garage door of Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson. The garage door, which faces a well-used walking and cycling path known as Henderson alleyway, has been putting smiles on the faces of passersby.

“We are big fans of his artwork, and he is an old family friend,” said Ali Peterson. “He designed and painted it with the assistance of my husband who feels very fortunate to have been part of the process. Both the experience and the final product are real gifts.”

When the Petersons purchased the house a few years ago, there was a mural already on the garage door. Unfortunately, an electrical fire in the garage last summer led to its demise. When they replaced the door, they knew they wanted to do something creative with it.

“We couldn’t think of anyone we’d rather have to do something artistic for us than Haren,” said Peterson. “We have his art all over our house and we just love his style – the colours, how funky and unique it is. I’ve also grown up with it so it is sort of a comforting and cheerful vibe for me.”

Originally from Mumbai, India, 78-year-old Vakil met Ali Peterson’s parents when they were all attending UBC.

“They all had kids at the same time and we grew up together. I grew up with his art all around me,” said Peterson. “Every time you look at a piece it makes you smile. There are always cool little things hidden in the work.”

Although the garage isn’t his typical type of project he graciously agreed to do it, said Peterson.

“He continues to make art all the time. He has a show coming up at the Gage Gallery starting Sept. 11 and he’s also a regular at the Moss Street Paint-In.”

Until then, feel free to wander down Henderson alleyway to see the unique canvas with the family portrait of the Petersons.

”It represents the family – me, my husband, and two shades of greens for the two boys,” said Peterson. “We feel very fortunate to have it and we all love it.”

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Oak Bay residents Rhett (left) and Ali Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil (right) add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Submitted photo)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Ali and Rhett Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Oak Bay residents Rhett (left) and Ali Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil (right) add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Submitted photo)

Oak Bay residents Rhett (left) and Ali Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil (right) add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Submitted photo)

Oak Bay residents Rhett (left) and Ali Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil (right) add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Submitted photo)

Oak Bay residents Rhett (left) and Ali Peterson had family friend and local artist Haren Vakil (right) add joy and creativity to the neighbourhood by painting a unique canvas - their garage door. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
How to sponsor a refugee, global refugee situation only worsening

Just Posted

Fire at Christie’s Carriage House Pub on Fort Street

The fire was caused by rags in a dryer

Metchosin’s Jesse Roper hit the stage at Rock the Shores

Saturday’s headliners include Social Distortion and The Sheepdogs

Park ambassador pilot going well at Mount Doug

Dog poop bags, litter and cigarette butts among ongoing park issues

Victoria Police issue a public warning after a man was injured by a hidden syringe

Used syringes in discrete locations have caused injuries over the past year in Greater Victoria

VIDEO: Unique canvas for local artist

Haren Vakil brings joy and smiles to homeowners and passersby

Up to $500,000 fine and potential jail time for feeding seals

Changes to the Marine Mammal Regulations make it illegal to feed seals

5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

The sounds of summer Rock the Shores returns to the lower fields… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes

Tsleil-Waututh elder Ta’ah Amy George led the water ceremony from a traditional Coast Salish canoe

Canadian soccer fans brace for World Cup final between France, Croatia

First ever final for the Croatians, while it’s France’s third, going into match as betting favourite

B.C. Lions claw their way back to score 20-17 victory over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Bombers, who beat the Lions 41-19 last week in Edmonton, fell to 2-3 with the loss

High winds, lack of rain suggest no breaks in sight for B.C. wildfire season

There were 11 new wildfires across the province over 24 hours, BC Wildfire Service officials say

How to sponsor a refugee, global refugee situation only worsening

‘U.S. is no longer a safe place for refugees,’ says local MP

MLA REPORT: Speculation tax can carry unforeseen consequences

By Andrew Weaver BC Green Party Leader There has been a lot… Continue reading

Most Read