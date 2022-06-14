Robin Butterfield is off to Berlin, Germany, after acceptance into DART Dance Company’s renowned Dance Student Program. (Courtesy Victoria Academy of Ballet)

Robin Butterfield is off to Berlin, Germany, after acceptance into DART Dance Company’s renowned Dance Student Program. (Courtesy Victoria Academy of Ballet)

VIDEO: Victoria-trained ballerinas bound for Berlin, Orlando

Graduates of the three-year, post-secondary dance program pursue careers

Two Victoria Academy of Ballet students leap into careers – one with a prestigious dance company and the other in a professional training program – following graduation from the academy’s bridge program.

Hazuki Kishida joins Orlando Ballet II and Robin Butterfield is off to Berlin, after acceptance into DART Dance Company’s renowned Dance Student Program to complete a certificate in contemporary dance.

Kishida, was accepted into Orlando Ballet after a challenging process of company classes, auditions, and an interview with its artistic director. Placements in second companies are scarce and competitive, according to the Victoria academy. Dancers rehearse with the professional company and dance in company and school performances, aspiring for a full contract offered at the end of the season.

Butterfield is the recent recipient of the $2,000 Chrystal Dance Prize that supports emerging western Canadian dance artists continuing full-time training at a recognized international institution. The award is generated from a bequest by Dance Victoria patron, Dr. Betty “Chrystal” Kleiman, to the Victoria Foundation.

Kishida and Butterfield graduate after the full spectrum of academy training from its open division, through the professional training program and graduation from the three-year, post-secondary bridge program.

Kishida and Butterfield are among other graduates enjoying success nationally and internationally including those with the Oklahoma City Ballet, Ballet Kelowna, Ballet Edmonton, Royal Winnipeg Ballet, San Jose Dance Theatre, Ballet de Barcelona, and Statne Divadlo Kosice (Slovakia).

