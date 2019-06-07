VIDEO: What to do in Greater Victoria this weekend, June 8-9

A wrap-up for Victoria weekenders

From ocean celebrations, art walks and D-Day commemorations, this weekend is jammed full of great events. Check out some of the options in Greater Victoria this weekend.

9th Annual Vintage Summer Fair – June 8,9

Celebrate “all things vintage” at another exciting vintage fair. On Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., the Da Vinci Centre – at 195 Bay Street – will be full of second-hand gems, live music and “vintage inspired entertainment.”

Check out the Vintage Fair Victoria Facebook page for more information.

Victoria HarbourCats home opening weekend

Take me out to the ball game! After opening the 2019 regular season with a three-game series in Wenatchee, the Cats are coming home to face three-time defending WCL Champion Corvallis Knights in a home opener series at Wilson’s Group Stadium starting Friday June 7.

Get tickets at harbourcats.com.

READ ALSO: Visiting Cuban squad bests Victoria HarbourCats

READ ALSO: McRae out, Victoria HarbourCats name new head coach

D-Day re-enactment

Witness a stunning historical re-enactment of D-Day with the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Re-Enactors Association (VEMRA). Go back in time to an incredible moment in world history at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 8-9. Admire equipment, uniforms and cars from another era while commemorating the 75th anniversary of of D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy.

For more information visit pc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Victoria filmmaker documents stories of Second World War veterans

Fernwood Art Stroll

Take in the incredible work of local artists and makers during the Fernwood Art Stroll. On June 8-9 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fernwood studios and workshops will open to the public, offering a chance to meet local painters, sculptors, photographers, calligraphers, illustrators, carvers and more.

The Pandora Arts Collective will also host an interactive site for children and families.

Get more information at fernwoodartstroll.ca.

READ MORE: Check out the Art Stroll in Victoria’s Fernwood neighbourhood this weekend

World Ocean’s Day

Two incredible venues, one amazing, international cause!

Celebrate World Ocean’s Day, Victoria-style. On Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Esquimalt Gorge Park is hosting a free community event that includes live music, food trucks, children’s activities, local vendors and guided canoe trips along the Gorge.

On Sunday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., more than 20 organizations will join a celebration at Fisherman’s Wharf. Check out live dives, ocean-themed face painting and all sorts of marine-themed family fun.

READ ALSO: Scientists warn warmer and more acidic oceans threaten marine life

Fire Hall Open Houses

Fire safety education is important, but so is having fun.

Combine the two by taking the little ones in your life to the Colwood and View Royal Fire Rescue open houses.

Check out demonstrations, equipment displays, fire trucks, treats and more.

The View Royal Fire Rescue Saturday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Colwood Fire Rescue Open House will be on Sunday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Colwood, View Royal fire ready for annual open houses

Walk for a cure

Join hundreds raising money for Type 1 diabetes research at the Sun Like Walk to Cure Diabetes on Sunday, June 9.

The walk starts at Westhills Stadium, with check in at 8:30 a.m. and the kickoff at 10 a.m.

Registration for the Victoria run is still open at jdf.akaraisin.com.

READ MORE: Juvenile diabetes fundraiser walk coming to Langford

Oak Bay Garage Sale

You heard right, it’s the Garagellenium in Oak Bay. On Saturday, June 8 join Oak Bay residents for a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at 2249 Oak Bay Avenue, and then, get shopping for some second-hand goods! Starting at 10:30 a.m., kids can enjoy the day too, with bouncy castles set up behind Municipal Hall, free freezies and a charity food truck serving lunch from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with a “loonie lunch” option for youngsters.

For more information visit oakbaygaragesale.com.

READ MORE: Photos: Sun shines on Oak Bay’s Garagellenium 19


