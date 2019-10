The Town of View Royal will be providing curbside pick up for garden waste this weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Rick Stiebel/ News Staff

Here’s a reminder from the Town of View Royal with real curb appeal.

Garden waste will be picked up curbside on Saturday, Nov. 2, for View Royal residents who have their garbage picked up weekly on Tuesdays.

For a look at scheduling for garbage pickup and more information, visit bit.ly/343Yan8#yyj#viewroyal.

ALSO READ: Are you ready for the ‘Big One’

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter