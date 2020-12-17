View Royal offers prize for best Christmas light displays

The Town of View Royal is looking for the best Christmas light displays until Dec. 23. Then, five winners will receive a prize from a local chocolate shop. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Town of View Royal is on the hunt for the best and the brightest Christmas light displays.

Mayor David Screech said town council is looking for nominations from the public for homes or businesses for ‘Light Up View Royal’, the inaugural COVID-friendly event for the holidays.

Screech came up with the idea alongside Coun. Gery Lemon to help bring some Christmas cheer and boost morale during December.

“With COVID, people are going to town on their lights this year to brighten up their neighbourhoods,” said Screech. “It’s been such an odd year and we wanted to make the best of it as we haven’t had many community events at all.”

Council members will drive around the nominated locations to choose five winners, then and between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, a prize from a local chocolate shop will be delivered.

Participants are encouraged to submit nominations for others, or themselves, to mayorscreech@viewroyal.ca or glemon@viewroyal.ca. The deadline is Dec. 23.

