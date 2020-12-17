The Town of View Royal is looking for the best Christmas light displays until Dec. 23. Then, five winners will receive a prize from a local chocolate shop. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Town of View Royal is looking for the best Christmas light displays until Dec. 23. Then, five winners will receive a prize from a local chocolate shop. (Black Press Media file photo)

View Royal offers prize for best Christmas light displays

Nominate a home, business or yourself until Dec. 23

The Town of View Royal is on the hunt for the best and the brightest Christmas light displays.

Mayor David Screech said town council is looking for nominations from the public for homes or businesses for ‘Light Up View Royal’, the inaugural COVID-friendly event for the holidays.

Screech came up with the idea alongside Coun. Gery Lemon to help bring some Christmas cheer and boost morale during December.

“With COVID, people are going to town on their lights this year to brighten up their neighbourhoods,” said Screech. “It’s been such an odd year and we wanted to make the best of it as we haven’t had many community events at all.”

Council members will drive around the nominated locations to choose five winners, then and between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, a prize from a local chocolate shop will be delivered.

Participants are encouraged to submit nominations for others, or themselves, to mayorscreech@viewroyal.ca or glemon@viewroyal.ca. The deadline is Dec. 23.

READ MORE: Mysterious memory tree pops up in Colwood

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

ChristmasTown of View Royal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Foundation donates $25K worth of tools to Camosun automotive program

Just Posted

Each of VIATEC’s COVID heroes was awarded an “AstroDot” custom trophy made by local artist Russel Papp. (Courtesy of VIATEC)
10 Greater Victoria people, businesses named COVID heroes

VIATEC announced the heroes in a livestreamed event Dec. 17

In a whirlwind of a year, Sarah Shaw and her husband met, married, moved to Victoria and bought a sailboat that they plan to move onto in April. (Courtesy of Sarah Shaw)
Greater Victoria residents share positive pandemic experiences

Silver linings come from challenges of COVID-19

Island Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Third person dies from COVID-19 at Peninsula hospital outbreak

20 test positive cases identified, three people have now died

The former Woodwynn Farm property now officially belongs to the Tsartlip First Nation. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tsartlip First Nation takes possession of former Woodwynn Farm

Leadership of Nation now consulting membership for best future use

The office responsible for investigating police conduct opened more files involving Central Saanich Police in 2019-2020 than in the previous year, but none of the investigations revealed any substantial misconduct. (Black Press Media File)
Volunteer with North Saanich cadets faces child pornography charge

Central Saanich police seized ‘child abuse material’ Sept. 30

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(University of Oxford / John Cairns)
POLL: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

After months of uncertainty and ever-tightening restrictions, the end of the pandemic… Continue reading

Sooke musician Katrica Kadoski is releasing After the Shipwreck, an album in honour of her former partner who tragically died from a sudden heart attack in 2018. (Cathryn E. Tremain photo)
Sooke musician releases album for former partner who tragically died from heart attack

“This album has been Buckley’s cough syrup for my soul,” says singer-songwriter

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks to the legislature’s pre-Christmas session to approve more COVID-19 spending, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Rising income, real estate tax hold B.C. deficit at $13.6 billion

Cost of next COVID-19 payments up to $1.7 billion

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. Environment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. The British Columbia government is setting a new target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 after determining it is further from reaching its climate action goals than previously forecasted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

New emissions target requires greenhouse gases in B.C. to fall 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

A train derailment is shown near Field, B.C., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The RCMP have announced that they are launching a criminal investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP launch criminal probe into fatal train derailment in Field that left 3 dead

The derailment, which occurred in February 2019, resulted in three fatalities

Most Read