Volunteer society connects Saanich residents with services

Nancy Taylor, Cherie Miltimore, and Amara Smith recently joined Saanich Volunteer Services Society, which will hold its Annual General Meeting July 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cedar Hill Golf Course. The society — which operates out McRae House on Ocean View Road near the the golf course — held an open house last month to introduce its newest staff. Taylor will oversee volunteer recruitment, Miltimore will oversee volunteer services and programs, and Smith will be working on a project focusing on volunteer recruitment, client satisfaction, and public awareness. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich Volunteer Services Society will hold its annual general meeting July 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cedar Hill Golf Course.

The society promotes independent living and enhances quality of life for Saanich residents by providing coordinated volunteer services and connection to community resources.

It has provided one-to-one, direct volunteer services to Saanich residents over the age of 19 years for 25 years.

