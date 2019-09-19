Volunteers needed to work the waterway at Hagan/Graham Creek

Volunteers work on the watershed in 2014. (PeninsulaStreams.ca)

Restoration work continues this weekend on the Hagan/Graham Creek watershed.

A message from Denis Coupland, Coordinator of the group, about the site and event:

According to coordinator Denis Coupland the trees planted in previous years are thriving and tower over the site, while the invasive blackberries continue to battle for supremacy.

“We did actually manage to get the excavator back in again last year to rip out some of thickets of blackberries choking out the trees behind the fence below the pond,” Coupland said in a release. “So now we need to get some work done and it will also be great to see everyone again.”

Peninsula Streams Society to restore 120 metres of Colquitz Watershed

That’s where this year’s volunteers come in.

The annual Hagan Creek Streamside Restoration Work Party is set for Saturday Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers can RSVP by emailing deniscoupland@shaw.ca.

They’ll have gloves and tools on hand, but if you have your own favourite loppers or shovel, bring them along.

Get to the site by travelling Mount Newton Cross Road onto Malcolm Road and drive down to the parking.

Find a map here.



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

