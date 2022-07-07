Voting now open for Best of the WestShore Awards

Celebrating all the West Shore has to offer, the Best of the WestShore Awards are back.

Readers of the Goldstream Gazette have made it clear they embrace the opportunity to highlight their favourite businesses and features in Langford, Colwood, View Royal, Highlands and Metchosin. The number of people voting online has exploded from 8,000 votes in 2016 to more than 42,000 in 2020.

This year’s Best of the WestShore Awards highlight local businesses and organizations. With more than 40 categories that include everything from best pub, restaurant and grocery store to favourite beach, sports team, best free fun, best Indigenous business, best place to walk your dog and many more.

The awards are brought to the community through a partnership between the Goldstream Gazette and the WestShore Chamber of Commerce, and is the original Best of in the WestShore Awards.

Voting is open online now and runs through to Sept. 4. To cast your vote, go to goldstreamgazette.com/contests. Stay tuned for the results in an edition of the Goldstream Gazette this fall.

