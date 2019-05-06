WATCH: 2,000 students in West Shore help celebrate Music Monday at Q Centre

Students help raise music awareness as part of worldwide celebration

Over 2,000 students celebrated Music Monday at Q Centre in Colwood on May 6.

Elementary school students from Crystal View, Willway, Wishart, David Cameron, Happy Valley and John Stubbs Memorial School attended the event. High school and middle school students also made performances as part of the celebration of all things musical.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Students celebrate Music Monday

“Each year, hundreds of thousands of students, educators, and music makers participate in a simultaneous nationwide concert performance of an original song written by a Canadian artist,” the Coalition Canada website states.

ALSO READ: Music Monday rocks The Q Centre in Colwood

Introduced in 2005, the Music Monday event aims to raise awareness for music education.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ArtsAlive 2019 sculptures now going up in Oak Bay

Just Posted

VIDEO: Partial collapse as fire ravages empty Victoria building

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Victoria police seek man on warrants related to threats and short-term rental damage

Warrants involve a series of investigations of theft from and damage to rental accommodations

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Anti-SOGI speaker allegedly presses criminal charges against school trustee Ryan Painter

Jenn Smith states comments made were false and defamatory

Spill into Saanich’s Colquitz River could kill future Salmon runs

Students releasing Coho fry observed the effects of the spill

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Crook banned from Vancouver Island

Nanaimo RCMP buy prolific offender a ferry ticket after a criminal charge last week

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

Fire on Highway 4 near Port Alberni leaves German tourists car-less

Two tourists from Germany are safe, but have lost their vehicle following… Continue reading

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

WATCH: Helicopters airlift trash from slopes near Parksville

Rotary Club of Parksville AM members, volunteers continue cleanup efforts

Most Read