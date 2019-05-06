WATCH: 2,000 students in West Shore help celebrate Music Monday at Q Centre

Students help raise music awareness as part of worldwide celebration

Over 2,000 students celebrated Music Monday at Q Centre in Colwood on May 6.

Elementary school students from Crystal View, Willway, Wishart, David Cameron, Happy Valley and John Stubbs Memorial School attended the event. High school and middle school students also made performances as part of the celebration of all things musical.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Students celebrate Music Monday

“Each year, hundreds of thousands of students, educators, and music makers participate in a simultaneous nationwide concert performance of an original song written by a Canadian artist,” the Coalition Canada website states.

ALSO READ: Music Monday rocks The Q Centre in Colwood

Introduced in 2005, the Music Monday event aims to raise awareness for music education.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter