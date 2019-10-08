Water main installation slows traffic on Blenkinsop Road, McKenzie Avenue

Root Cellar owner is concerned about the effects on business

Saanich will install a new water main on Blenkinsop Road across McKenzie Avenue from Oct. 8 to Nov. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo via Google Maps)

Traffic on McKenzie Avenue will be down to a single lane in both directions beginning Oct. 8 while a new water main is installed on Blenkinsop Road. Work is expected to run to Nov. 8.

Watermain replacement project. Blenkinsop from the south side of McKenzie intersection to the Root Cellar driveway. Oct. 8 to end of Oct. Between 9-3:30. Traffic on McKenzie will be a single lane in each direction. Root Cellar access will remain open.#Saanich #YYJTraffic pic.twitter.com/974JczJOGI — District of Saanich (@saanich) October 8, 2019

Construction takes place from the Root Cellar driveway to the south side of the McKenzie Avenue intersection between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Through traffic will be slowed but will continue to have access. Signs will indicate traffic pattern changes and the Root Cellar driveways on McKenzie Avenue and Blenkinsop Road are set to remain open.

Root Cellar owner Adam Orser said staff are prepared for the construction.

He met with the District in advance to discuss how the installation may affect business. Orser was hoping for left turns to be temporarily made legal so patrons could enter the parking lot off McKenzie Avenue, but he noted that the meeting “accomplished nothing ” as the District was “unwilling” to accommodate his suggestions.

Orser pointed out that this will be the third access challenge cause by District construction in the past year. He’s concerned that patronage will go down in what is usually the busiest season for the grocery store – Thanksgiving. The Root Cellar has a staff of 100 and Orser said staff may lose hours.

