Saanich will install a new water main on Blenkinsop Road across McKenzie Avenue from Oct. 8 to Nov. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Photo via Google Maps)

Water main installation slows traffic on Blenkinsop Road, McKenzie Avenue

Root Cellar owner is concerned about the effects on business

Traffic on McKenzie Avenue will be down to a single lane in both directions beginning Oct. 8 while a new water main is installed on Blenkinsop Road. Work is expected to run to Nov. 8.

Construction takes place from the Root Cellar driveway to the south side of the McKenzie Avenue intersection between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Through traffic will be slowed but will continue to have access. Signs will indicate traffic pattern changes and the Root Cellar driveways on McKenzie Avenue and Blenkinsop Road are set to remain open.

READ ALSO: School participation nearly doubles in this year’s Walk and Wheel to School Week

Root Cellar owner Adam Orser said staff are prepared for the construction.

He met with the District in advance to discuss how the installation may affect business. Orser was hoping for left turns to be temporarily made legal so patrons could enter the parking lot off McKenzie Avenue, but he noted that the meeting “accomplished nothing ” as the District was “unwilling” to accommodate his suggestions.

Orser pointed out that this will be the third access challenge cause by District construction in the past year. He’s concerned that patronage will go down in what is usually the busiest season for the grocery store – Thanksgiving. The Root Cellar has a staff of 100 and Orser said staff may lose hours.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
School participation nearly doubles in this year’s Walk and Wheel to School Week

Just Posted

Addiction ‘cuts both ways’ says judge sentencing fentanyl dealer with long history of drug charges

Richard Anthony D’Allesandro sentenced to four years in custody

National Philanthropy Day reveals local winners, nominees

Finalists announced while Patty Pitts, Sisters of St. Ann among winners of yearly awards

Green party leader says they would eliminate the temporary foreign worker program

The program has been the subject of various controversies

Water main installation slows traffic on Blenkinsop Road, McKenzie Avenue

Root Cellar owner is concerned about the effects on business

Vancouver man carrying look-alike handgun arrested in View Royal

Police recover two black airsoft pistols in Oct. 3 arrest

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C. man’s dash-cam captures suspected ‘keying’ of Tesla

Police want to identify man seen vandalizing electric vehicle in video

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Most Read