Water wars return to Fort Rodd Hill

Got a certain annoying family member in need of a good soak?
The ever-popular Water Gun Wars returns to Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites on Aug. 17 from noon to 4 p.m.
What began as part of Parks Canada’s Fab Forts celebrations in 2013 has drawn hundreds of enthusiasts of all ages every year since for what is billed as Victoria’s biggest water gun battle. In addition to a chance to storm the fort, a number of other family-oriented activities are planned, and participants are encouraged to bring along a picnic lunch, well wrapped, of course.
Admission to the site is $3.90 for adults, $3.40 for seniors and free for warriors under 17 years of age. The site is wheelchair accessible.
