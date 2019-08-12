Water wars return to Fort Rodd Hill

SUPER SOAKERS Hundreds of people of all ages will beat the heat by taking part in the annual Water Gun Wars at Fort Rodd HIll and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites in Colwood on Saturday, Aug. 17. Kids are invited to ‘storm the fort’, and take part in fun games and other activities. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Got a certain annoying family member in need of a good soak?

The ever-popular Water Gun Wars returns to Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites on Aug. 17 from noon to 4 p.m.

What began as part of Parks Canada’s Fab Forts celebrations in 2013 has drawn hundreds of enthusiasts of all ages every year since for what is billed as Victoria’s biggest water gun battle. In addition to a chance to storm the fort, a number of other family-oriented activities are planned, and participants are encouraged to bring along a picnic lunch, well wrapped, of course.

Admission to the site is $3.90 for adults, $3.40 for seniors and free for warriors under 17 years of age. The site is wheelchair accessible.

