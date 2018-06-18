Weekend book sale at Nellie McClung library branch

Cover Story – Barb Barry, Irwin Henderson, Carol Martin and Patricia Gilchrist are volunteers with the Friends of Greater Victoria Public Library. The Friends of the Library will be hosting a book sale Saturday and Sunday at the Nellie McClung branch. There is a $3 early bird admission fee on Saturday, with the sale running from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday features free admission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a $10 admission from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. when all books are free. (Saanich News file photo)