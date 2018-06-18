Cover Story – Barb Barry, Irwin Henderson, Carol Martin and Patricia Gilchrist are volunteers with the Friends of Greater Victoria Public Library. The Friends of the Library will be hosting a book sale Saturday and Sunday at the Nellie McClung branch. There is a $3 early bird admission fee on Saturday, with the sale running from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday features free admission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a $10 admission from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. when all books are free. (Saanich News file photo)

Weekend book sale at Nellie McClung library branch

All books free Sunday afternoon, with a $10 admission

The Friends of the Library will be hosting a book sale June 23 and 24 at the Nellie McClung branch, 3950 Cedar Hill Rd. There is a $3 early bird admission fee on Saturday, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday features free admission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a $10 admission from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. when all books are free. Proceeds go to support Greater Victoria Public Library programs and services.

Previous story
Austin Healey owners flock to Sooke

Just Posted

Suman, mom of Reena Virk, has died

Community activist Suman Virk, the mother of Reena Virk, has reportedly died… Continue reading

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

B.C. on right track with fishery council, says CRD director

Mike Hicks named to advisory group

Residents fear return of campers to Cuthbert Holmes Park

Saanich Police deliver eviction notice to make-shift camp

Art Gallery of Greater Victoria expansion gets $6M boost from province

Project many years in the making, but planned for current Rockland site

Third elephant seal moults on Gonzales Beach

Victoria City staff were out this morning shifting pylons to protect an… Continue reading

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Timely tide attracts another pod of orcas to Victoria

The pod left the harbour about 30 minutes later

One man dead in Cowichan Valley motorcycle accident

Investigation ongoing

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Baseball HarbourCats sit at .500 heading into Bend road trip

Port Angeles wins two of three in weekend WCL series in Victoria

Capitals coach resigns after Stanley Cup win

Barry Trotz announced his resignation on Monday

Weekend book sale at Nellie McClung library branch

All books free Sunday afternoon, with a $10 admission

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Car Free YYJ, family fishing, Sooke bluegrass, walk for cancer and a mascot’s birthday

Most Read

  • Austin Healey owners flock to Sooke

    Group hosting meet, beginning Thursday

  • Weekend book sale at Nellie McClung library branch

    All books free Sunday afternoon, with a $10 admission