Weekend book sale at Nellie McClung library branch

The Friends of the Library will be hosting a book sale June 23 and 24 at the Nellie McClung branch, 3950 Cedar Hill Rd. There is a $3 early bird admission fee on Saturday, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday features free admission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a $10 admission from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. when all books are free. Proceeds go to support Greater Victoria Public Library programs and services.
