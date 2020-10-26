West Shore fire halls take pandemic-safe approach to Halloween

Nicole Abbott and her 10-month-old daughter, Ophelia, shown here at the Metchosin Fire Hall for the Halloween events last year. Residents are invited to a drive-through version this year. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 is playing a trick on the traditional Halloween celebrations at West Shore fire departments, but there will be some treats in store at several locations.

The View Royal, Langford and Metchosin fire departments have all come up with creative ways to ensure kids get their candy this year, despite the constraints of the pandemic.

“We’ve been doing something on Halloween for 20 years, so not doing anything this year because of COVID was never an option,” explained firefighter Micheal Taylor, president of the View Royal Firefighters Association. “It was super important for us to come up with something.”

After discussing the situation with Langford Fire Rescue on how to stage an event within health and safety protocols, the decision was made to hold a Halloween Drive Thru from 4 to 7 p.m.on Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Canadian Tire parking lot next to the garden centre at 1519 Admirals Rd.

View Royal firefighters will be in decorated trucks to hand out candy and chocolate bars to children. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes but must stay inside their vehicles, and no walk-ups or pedestrians are permitted in order to keep everyone safe.

Langford Fire Rescue is hosting a similar event from 2 to 5 p.m. while supplies last at West Shore Town Centre in front of Winners, on the Cineplex Odeon Westshore side. No pedestrians or walk-ups are permitted in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. Visit Langford Fire Rescue’s Facebook page for a map of the location.

Meanwhile, in Metchosin, trick or treaters are invited to drive through a spooky Halloween Lane decorated and haunted by local firefighters with free Halloween treats for every car. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on the community grounds behind the Metchosin Fire Hall at 4440 Happy Valley Rd. All family members must remain in their vehicles as well. Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop thanked Metchosin staff and council for their financial support for the event, and all of the firefighters volunteering their time.

The District of Highlands Fire Rescue and the Colwood Fire Department have cancelled their annual bonfire events due to the pandemic.

