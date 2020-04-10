Children hand out cards April 10 to in support of health care workers at Victoria General Hospital on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19. (Michelle Cabana/News Staff)

West Shore first responders salute health care staff at Victoria General Hospital

Students and first responders support those on the frontline against COVID-19

West Shore first responders and students from across the region paraded to Victoria General Hospital the morning of April 10 in a show of support for health care workers.

As O’ Canada rang out Friday morning, fire trucks, RCMP cruisers and more drove through the emergency room parking area in a salute to health care workers.

READ ALSO: Provincial, world leaders thank frontline workers on World Health Day

“I’ts very touching because it’s about being appreciated and to know that community knows how dangerous this is. This thank you from the kids … things like this make it all worthwhile,” said one respiratory therapist after receiving a card crafted by local youth.

First responders across Greater Victoria have shown support at both Victoria General Hospital and Royal Jubilee Hospital in a show of support amid the pandemic.


Most Read