West Shore gymnasts nab 10 golds in B.C. competition before season ended indefinitely

(back row, left) Lion’s Pride Gymnasts Jayah Niedoba, Jade Kosmuk, Tonique Halliman, Addy Lynn, Alanna Hryculk, (front row, left) Briar Fokkema, Mataeya Pineda, Ava-Marie Jaeger, Eliana Gibbs and Jasmine Robertson took home 10 gold medals as a team. Unfortunately, their season has been cancelled due to COVID-19 fears. (Courtesy of Mel Halliman)

Though the gymnastics season has been forced to close, a group of West Shore girls were able to nab 10 gold medals at the 2020 Surrey Invitationals in early March.

“The girls were so proud of themselves as they put so much work into training,” said Mel Halliman, mother of 11-year-old Tonique, who is part of Lions Pride Gymnastics. “It’s very exciting to see them support each other cause they are a tight group.”

Ava-Marie Jaeger, 9, and 11 year-olds Jade Kosmuk and Mataeya Pineda all claimed gold on the beam. Tonique Halliman, 9, Addy Lynn, 10, and Alanna Hrycuik, 11 all nabbed gold in vault. Jayaj Nieboda, 11 and Alanna Hrycuik, 11, took home gold in floor.

When it comes to AAs (all around collective points for beams, floor, vault and bars), Lynn and Jaeger earned the gold.

With the spread of COVID-19 fears, future competitions have been postponed until further notice.

“The girls are down, but they’re going to continue training at home to stay as fit as they can,” said Halliman. “We’re hoping we can bounce back from this.”

